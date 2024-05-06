MINE BASEBALL NAMED THE OFFICIAL WOOD BAT OF PERFECT GAME

SANFORD, Fla., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Game, the world's largest youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, has announced a multi-year partnership with Mine Baseball to make their product the official wood bat of Perfect Game.

Under the terms of the partnership, Mine Baseball will have a presence at nearly all of Perfect Game's annual events where wood bats are used, including tournaments, showcases and select special events. Additionally, Mine will have on-site activations at Perfect Game events around the country.

"At Perfect Game, we are dedicated to partnering with the best and most innovative companies in the youth space to provide our athletes with the best possible resources," said Perfect Game CEO Rob Ponger. "With Mine Baseball's commitment to quality and excellence, we are confident that our players will have the tools they need to excel on the diamond."

"We are incredibly proud of this significant milestone for Mine Baseball to be named the official wood baseball bat of Perfect Game," said Pete O'Brien, CEO of Mine Baseball. "At Mine Baseball, we relentlessly pursue excellence in everything we do, from our products to customer relationships to service. Thanks to our partnership with Perfect Game, a much broader audience will discover what our raving fans already know: Mine Baseball bats are unparalleled in the market, offering unique benefits and superior performance. Simply put, they are the world's highest-quality and best-performing wood bats."

What sets Mine's bats apart from other wood bat companies is the utilization of European beechwood, a material superior to the commonly used prime grade maple and birch. European beechwood, which is approved for use by Major League Baseball, is both harder and more durable, significantly enhancing the lifespan and performance of Mine's bats. Independent lab tests confirm that Mine's beechwood bats require 8% more force to break compared to maple and birch counterparts, underlining their robustness. Each bat features a built-in soft touch grip on the handle, a notable innovation that reduces vibration, effectively enlarging the sweet spot. This unique attribute is immediately noticeable and highly valued by users and remains unmatched by competitors.

The partnership between Perfect Game and Mine Baseball underscores both organizations' shared commitment to enhancing the youth sports experience and supporting the development of young athletes.

Click here to view the official video announcement from Mine Baseball COO Lance O'Brien.

About Perfect Game

Perfect Game is the world's largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, producing over 9,800+ events, hundreds of thousands of games, and showcases each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players are performing with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to college coaches as well as Major League Baseball, as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, more than 2,034 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 14,466 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. In the 2023 Draft, for example, 95 percent of all players selected had played in Perfect Game events, and every player selected on the Draft's first day had previously attended Perfect Game events.

About Mine Baseball

Founded to redefine excellence in the baseball bat industry, Mine Baseball harnesses superior European Beechwood to craft bats unmatched in durability and performance. Based in Dallas, TX, and supported by a robust partnership in Italy, our bats meet the strictest production standards, ensuring top-tier quality. We are pioneers in direct-to-consumer sales, enhancing customer satisfaction and accessibility. Committed to social impact, we support all athletes in underserved baseball communities, ensuring every sale enhances our extensive community engagement efforts. Mine Baseball isn't just a bat manufacturer; we are setting new standards in sportsmanship and innovation.

