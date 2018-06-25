Mineral Wool Insulation Demand in Commercial Markets to Grow 3.4% Annually

CLEVELAND, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for mineral wool insulation in the commercial market is forecast to grow 3.4% annually to 366 million pounds in 2022, valued at $135 million. Mineral wool is projected to be the fastest growing insulation material type in volume and area, supported by increasingly stringent fire safety codes. Demand for mineral wool will benefit from its noise dampening properties, an important factor in improving productivity and worker safety in loud environments such as manufacturing facilities. The material can earn LEED credits, which will boost demand as interest in green building practices continues to rise. These and other trends are presented in Commercial Insulation Market in the US, a new study from The Freedonia Group, a Cleveland-based industry research firm.

Strong competition from foamed plastics will serve as a check on demand for mineral wool, as these products continue to see rising use in commercial structures because of their ability to provide continuous air barriers, which reduce air leaks, a major focus of recent building codes.

Demand for all types of insulation in the commercial building market is forecast to increase 3.0% annually through 2022 to $3.1 billion. Gains will be supported by:

healthy growth in office, retail and lodging, and institutional structures, which use insulation intensively

concerns about reducing utility costs and minimizing energy consumption

the continued acceptance of green building codes such as LEED

increasingly stringent fire safety codes, particularly in high-rise commercial buildings, as properly insulated structures can greatly reduce the rate at which fire spreads through a building

