Miners Win as China's Export Ban Triggers 54-Nation Pact Reshaping Critical Minerals

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity Insider News Commentary — The global supply map just broke. China restricted critical tungsten exports to Japan in January[1], causing the United States to counter by rallying 54 nations and launching $30 billion in strategic financing[2]. This geopolitical chess match is rapidly de-risking domestic production. It position GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF), Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ: SGML) (TSXV: SGML) , Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO), and Talon Metals (TSX: TLO) (OTCID: TLOFD) at the forefront of a massive capital rotation.

This is a structural pivot, not a temporary blip. Nearly 75% of business leaders are prioritizing resilience over cost as trade barriers rise[3]. To cement this transition, VP JD Vance recently announced price floors and binding alliances with the EU and Mexico to end single-source reliance[4]. With sovereign capital and preferential trade zones now backing the sector, these companies are becoming essential pillars of the new industrial architecture.

GoldHaven Resources (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) has confirmed anomalous tungsten mineralization at its Magno Property in northwestern British Columbia. The company's 2025 surface exploration program identified a previously undocumented tungsten zone at the Vines Lake showing, where assays returned up to 6,550 parts per million tungsten. These results validate historical tungsten data at the Kuhn and Dead Goat showings while expanding the known footprint across multiple structurally controlled skarn zones spanning approximately 1.3 kilometers of strike length.

"These results represent a meaningful step forward in defining Magno as a large, zoned, intrusion-related mineral system," said Robert Birmingham, President and CEO of GoldHaven. "The confirmation of high-grade silver-lead-zinc mineralization, extensive tungsten, elevated copper within intrusive rocks, and strong bismuth-tellurium pathfinder anomalies reinforces our interpretation of a porphyry-driven system at depth. The emerging geological and metal zonation patterns share important similarities with Coeur Mining's Silvertip district, while Magno's broader critical-metal footprint highlights the potential for a multi-commodity discovery with district-scale upside."

The tungsten discovery comes at a strategically important time for Western economies. China implemented strict export controls on tungsten throughout 2025, and the country controls over 80% of global tungsten supply. The metal possesses the highest melting point of any element, making it essential for cutting tools, defense applications including ammunition and armor, semiconductor manufacturing, and energy infrastructure. These export restrictions have elevated tungsten to critical mineral status across North America and Europe.

The 2025 program at Magno successfully verified historical showings while discovering tungsten at Vines Lake where previous sampling had not documented the metal. Results from 357 samples revealed bonanza silver grades up to 2,370 grams per tonne alongside lead values exceeding 20% and zinc reaching 3.8% at the Magno and D-Zone carbonate replacement occurrences. Forty-five samples returned over 100 grams per tonne silver. The discovery of indium adds another strategic dimension, with values up to 334 parts per million. Indium is used in electronics and renewable energy technologies.

GoldHaven has also completed its inaugural diamond drilling program at the Copeçal Gold Project in Brazil. Nine holes totaling 1,085.7 meters tested priority targets and discovered bornite, which suggests potential for a substantial gold-copper system. The company also confirmed high-grade copper mineralization at its Three Guardsmen Project, with surface sampling returning grades up to 15.85% copper.

GoldHaven now controls 133,186.16 hectares across proven mining jurisdictions with multiple projects advancing simultaneously and assay results pending from Copeçal. All projects are supported by a comprehensive 43-101 Technical Report.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ: SGML) (TSXV: SGML) sold an additional 100,000 tonnes of high purity lithium fines at market prices equivalent to an adjusted net final price of $140 per tonne for 1% lithium oxide content. The company reaffirmed that remobilization of contractors and equipment at its Grota do Cirilo mine site is proceeding as planned and expected to conclude in January 2026.

Sigma Lithium categorically denied recent media reports incorrectly characterizing an administrative inquiry by Brazil's Ministry of Labor and Employment as an "operational injunction," describing the coverage as part of a coordinated defamatory campaign. The company maintains the administrative inquiry does not constitute material information and does not impact its ability to operate or execute mine remobilization activities that will maintain an estimated 19,000 direct and indirect jobs in the Jequitinhonha Valley.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A, BRK.B) completed its acquisition of OxyChem from Occidental for $9.7 billion, adding a leading producer of essential chemistry with operations across North America. OxyChem is a top three U.S. manufacturer of polyvinyl chloride, chlor-alkali and chlorinated organic chemicals, and calcium chloride supporting critical applications in water treatment, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and manufacturing.

OxyChem's products play an essential role in everyday life, supporting applications in manufacturing, automotive, personal hygiene, and residential and commercial construction. The company will continue to be managed by Wade Alleman, OxyChem president and CEO.

Berkshire Hathaway and its subsidiaries engage in diverse business activities including insurance and reinsurance, utilities and energy, freight rail transportation, manufacturing, retailing and services. The acquisition strengthens Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio of industrial operations with a strategic producer of chemicals essential to modern infrastructure and manufacturing.

Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO) and Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (Chalco) entered into a definitive agreement with Votorantim to acquire, through a joint venture owned 33% by Rio Tinto and 67% by Chalco, Votorantim's 68.596% controlling shareholding in Companhia Brasileira de Alumínio (CBA) for R$10.50 per share. The transaction values Votorantim's shareholding in CBA at approximately $902.6 million, with Rio Tinto's pro-rata amount being $297.8 million.

"This acquisition, jointly with Chalco, of Votorantim's controlling position in CBA's fully integrated aluminium supply chain in Brazil is aligned with our strategy to deliver value for shareholders by extending our low-carbon, renewable-powered aluminium footprint in rapidly growing markets," said Jérôme Pécresse, Rio Tinto Aluminium & Lithium Chief Executive. "Our partnership with Chalco brings together our combined operational excellence, innovation and unique project execution capabilities, unlocking the potential to create value for the benefit of our shareholders, as well as CBA's employees, customers and local communities."

CBA is a vertically integrated low-carbon aluminium business supported by a 1.6 GW portfolio of renewable power generation assets. Rio Tinto International Holdings Limited will hold Rio Tinto's 33% shares in the joint venture, with the transaction subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Talon Metals (TSX: TLO) (OTCID: TLOFD) reported an 8.85-meter massive sulphide intercept grading 9.60% nickel, 12.65% copper, and 11.12 g/t gold in drill hole 25TK0563B at its Vault Zone. Step-out drilling confirmed mineralization continuity approximately 79 meters below the Tamarack Resource Area, with drill hole 25TK0567 intercepting 35 meters of mixed massive sulphides starting at 645.26 meters.

"With the transaction with Lundin Mining now complete, our combined team is positioned to advance our four strategic priorities in parallel working to materially extend the Eagle Mine life, accelerating exploration in Michigan and Minnesota," said Darby Stacey, CEO of Talon Metals. "Our methodical approach of focusing on Borehole Electromagnetic anomalies coupled with precision drilling has continued to deliver success within the Vault Zone."

The company's three in-house drill rigs continue actively drilling the Vault Zone with mineralization remaining open in all directions. Talon Metals operates the Eagle Mine in Michigan, currently the only primary nickel mine operating in the United States, positioning the company to supply critical minerals for domestic battery production.

