Minerva Space Technologies Secures $150 Million Credit Facility to Launch Marketplace for Space Domain Infrastructure Non-Fungible Digital Assets (NFAs)

PLYMOUTH, N.H., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Minerva Space Technologies announces today it has secured a $150 million investment to launch a marketplace for space domain infrastructure "non fungible" digital assets (NFAs), and to operate satellites in GEO and cislunar orbits to generate authenticated multi-mode sensor spaceborne data.

Minerva Space Technologies will bring to market a collection of technology services and spaceborne infrastructures revolving around much needed Space Domain Awareness (SDA) for space operations. It will do so through a brokered and unified ecosystem of reliable and authenticated space resident object (SRO) data, delivered to users in a way that helps them quickly achieve a heightened state of operational wisdom in space.

"We shouldn't operate in space limited by tools, technology and procedures developed decades or centuries ago," said Nelson Santini, Minerva's Chief Executive Officer. "Operating in space is more complex than flying or navigating the oceans. We want to elevate the user's experience using AI/AR technologies and in turn improve their current level of space domain operational awareness."

Having both manpower talent and financial resources, Minerva Space Technologies is actively collaborating with industry partners to maximize the potential of its "war chest" and accelerate market introduction of capabilities of interest to both commercial and Federal Government agencies.

"We are 100% committed to help U.S.-flagged and allied nation owners and operators maximize the planned lifetime use of their commercial and national security assets in GEO and cislunar space," said Michael Bouchard, Minerva Space Technologies Chairman of the Board. "We want to be first to market in space with our blockchain and NFT technologies, and become the standard by which other SDA companies are measured."

Minerva Space Technologies expects having approximately $500M to expand its core technology offerings once its MVPs and solutions have been operationally tested. It plans to do so through both acquisitions and organic growth. Initial constellation assets are expected to be in orbit and operational before the end of 2023.

About Minerva Space Technologies

Minerva-STS, LLC is a space domain awareness data-centric company with planned operational satellites and sensors in GEO and cislunar space. We are building a one-stop marketplace to buy and trade AI/AR augmented digitally certified assets (NFAs) about critical space infrastructure. Founded in 2021, Minerva is a woman and veteran owned space startup.

For more information visit www.minervaspace.com.

Press Contacts:

Matt Goggin

Minerva Space

[email protected]

SOURCE Minerva Space Technologies

Related Links

https://www.minervaspace.com/

