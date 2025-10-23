Minesto part of InnoEnergy's The Business Booster in Lisbon

Minesto AB

Oct 23, 2025, 04:42 ET

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading ocean energy developer Minesto is selected to be part of InnoEnergy's annual industry event The Business Booster, this year in Lisbon, Portugal 22-23 October 2025. InnoEnergy, initiated by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT), is Europe's investment company at the forefront of clean energy transition.

InnoEnergy's The Business Booster gathers the most innovative energy entrepreneurs, investors, industry and policy makers. Minesto is invited by InnoEnergy as one of the industrial scale-ups driving Europe's energy transition.

Minesto's engagement in The Business Booster 2025 includes an exhibition booth, scale model display, B2B networking sessions as well as a pitch presentation targeting investors.

Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer
+46 735 23 71 58

Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer
+46 735 23 71 58
[email protected]

