Minesto part of InnoEnergy's The Business Booster in Lisbon

Minesto AB

23 Oct, 2025, 17:40 CST

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading ocean energy developer Minesto is selected to be part of InnoEnergy's annual industry event The Business Booster, this year in Lisbon, Portugal 22-23 October 2025. InnoEnergy, initiated by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT), is Europe's investment company at the forefront of clean energy transition.

InnoEnergy's The Business Booster gathers the most innovative energy entrepreneurs, investors, industry and policy makers. Minesto is invited by InnoEnergy as one of the industrial scale-ups driving Europe's energy transition.

Minesto's engagement in The Business Booster 2025 includes an exhibition booth, scale model display, B2B networking sessions as well as a pitch presentation targeting investors.

Fore more information on the event:

The Business Booster by InnoEnergy

Minesto on InnoEnergy portfolio website:

Renewable energy - tidal streams & ocean currents | InnoEnergy

For additional information, please contact

Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer
+46 735 23 71 58
[email protected]

Also from this source

Minesto part of Swedish high-level delegation to South Korea

This week, leading ocean energy technology developer Minesto was part of a high-level Swedish delegation to South Korea aiming to explore new...

VIDEO: Minesto CEO comments on the company's position as a leading ocean energy technology and its journey to build a new industry based on innovation

In connection with the demonstration of the Dragon 4 tidal power plant in Gothenburg on 8 October 2025, Minesto's CEO Dr Martin Edlund held a...
