Minesto tidal energy kites featured in Forbes and TV documentary on Arte

News provided by

Minesto AB

Oct 06, 2025, 03:38 ET

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Minesto tidal energy kites and the Faroe Islands tidal opportunity feature in new Forbes online article and TV documentary on Arte. 

Minesto tidal energy kites feature in new Forbes online article Faroe Islands: 100 % Renewable Goal With Global Relevance

"The Faroe Islands are to reach 100 percent renewable energy by 2030 - uniquely challenging due to the isolation from the rest of the world. If they can make it there, we can make it anywhere, and the trick may be tidal power," writes Forbes contributor Mattias Goldmann.

In addition, Minesto feature in new in-depth TV documentary Das größte Kraftwerk des Planeten - Strom aus dem Meer - Die ganze Doku | ARTE , directed by German film creator Michael Gärtner and airing on Arte. The documentary is available in German and French.

Press contact:
Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer
+46 735 23 71 58
[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/minesto-ab/r/minesto-tidal-energy-kites-featured-in-forbes-and-tv-documentary-on-arte,c4245823

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Minesto tidal energy kites featured in Forbes and TV documentary on Arte

Minesto tidal energy kites and the Faroe Islands tidal opportunity feature in new Forbes online article and TV documentary on Arte. Minesto tidal...

Report from the Extraordinary General Meeting of Minesto AB

An Extraordinary General Meeting in Minesto AB (publ) was held today, 3 October 2025, at MAQS Advokatbyrå's premises at Masthamnsgatan 13 in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Entertainment

Entertainment

Utilities

Utilities

Oil & Energy

Oil & Energy

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics