Minesto's tidal energy kite featured in Swedish tech magazine "Ny Teknik"

News provided by

Minesto AB

23 Nov, 2023, 06:39 ET

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Minesto, leading ocean energy developer, is today featured in Swedish tech newspaper "Ny Teknik".

The article with the headline "Elproduktion nära - fullskalig tidvattendrake snart i drift" is based on an interview with Minesto's CEO Dr Martin Edlund.

Länk till Ny Tekniks artikel:

Elproduktion nära – fullskalig tidvattendrake snart i drift • Minesto (nyteknik.se)

Press contact

Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer
+46 735 23 71 58
[email protected] 

The following files are available for download:

Also from this source

Minesto's tidal energy kite featured in Swedish tech magazine "Ny Teknik"

Minesto, leading ocean energy developer, is today featured in Swedish tech newspaper "Ny Teknik". The article with the headline "Elproduktion nära -...

Onshore testing of kite system Dragon 12 completed - now being shipped for installation and commissioning in Faroe Islands: Minesto

Minesto, leading ocean energy developer, today announces that the Dragon 12 kite (1.2 MW) is now being shipped from the Uddevalla port to Faroe...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Alternative Energies

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.