Minesto's unique ocean energy technology at the centre of global branding campaign together with SKF

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Minesto, leading developer of ocean energy is selected by renowned bearing manufacturer SKF to be part of a large-scale international marketing brand campaign. The campaign "The Faroe Islands Space Program - a space program that never leaves earth" highlights Minesto's innovative and lightweight yet powerful tidal energy kites; and the opportunity to harness 'moon energy', making the most of the Earth's resources in a sustainable approach.

The global brand campaign by SKF showcases Minesto's unique competitive technology, ready for commercial roll-out. The unique tidal energy technology has the potential to unlock a new global renewable resource presently untapped by mankind.

Minesto brought SKF on board to design the bearing and sealing systems for the rudders and elevators of the Minesto Dragon kites. SKF now selects Minesto for a global brand collaboration, a marketing campaign including films, social media, editorial content and a press event, is being rolled out across the globe, starting from today.

"It is of significant value for Minesto to get global exposure for our technology and the value of the untapped ocean resource that constitutes our market. The timing is near perfect given our ambition to secure commercial partnerships in the Faroe Islands and beyond. The creative 'space angle' combined with our fascinating Dragons where SKF is a strategic technology contributor will most certainly boost awareness and brand recognition for both companies beyond anything historically achieved," says Martin Edlund, CEO of Minesto.

"Collaboration across industries is essential for progress. Together with Minesto, we are demonstrating how technology and innovation can drive the transition to renewable energy," comments Annika Ölme, CTO & SVP, Technology Development, SKF.

"From a brand perspective, we are honoured to be selected for this global campaign by renowned friction-fighting innovator SKF. The campaign collaboration between Minesto and SKF creates an intriguing composition. Moreover, we share the same commitment to sustainability and innovation," says Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer at Minesto.

Introduction to the campaign "The Faroe Islands Space Program - a space program that never leaves earth":

Increased demand for energy has led to a new space race where major nations are said to compete to control the Moon's resources. But in fact, we already have endless moon energy on Earth. Tidal energy, driven by the Moon's gravitational pull on our oceans, offers a renewable and predictable power source. Industry leader SKF and ocean energy developer Minesto, together with the Faroese energy company Sev, are launching the Faroe Island Space Program to harness this untapped potential and highlight the urgency of utilizing Earth's existing resources in a smart and sustainable way.

Link to Minesto web site:

Minesto | Renewable energy. From the ocean.

Link to SKF official Newsroom:

Newsroom | SKF

Link to SKF campaign web site:

A Fighting Friction Initiative | SKF

Presskontakt

Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer

+46 735 23 71 58

[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/minesto-ab/r/minesto-s-unique-ocean-energy-technology-at-the-centre-of-global-branding-campaign-together-with-skf,c4125321