Mini CineFest Welcomes Rock Legend Sully Erna for Premiere of "I Stand Alone: The Sully Erna Story" on April 11

LOS ANGELES, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mini CineFest is proud to announce the premiere of the highly anticipated documentary "I Stand Alone: The Sully Erna Story," featuring none other than the renowned rock icon Sully Erna, lead vocalist of the multi-platinum band Godsmack. The premiere will take place on Thursday, April 11th at LOOK Dine-In Cinemas Glendale, with Sully Erna himself gracing the event.

"I Stand Alone: The Sully Erna Story" is a captivating exploration into the life and career of one of rock music's most influential figures. From his humble beginnings to international stardom, the documentary delves deep into Erna's journey, offering fans an intimate glimpse into his personal and professional life.

"We are thrilled to host the premiere of 'I Stand Alone: The Sully Erna Story' at Mini CineFest," said Gustavo Sampaio, Director of Mini CineFest. "Sully Erna's impact on the music industry is undeniable, and we are honored to celebrate his legacy by hosting this extraordinary film."

In addition to the screening, attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to engage in a Q&A session with Sully Erna following the film. This interactive segment promises to provide unique insights into the making of the documentary and Erna's experiences throughout his illustrious career.

Don't miss your chance to witness the premiere of "I Stand Alone: The Sully Erna Story" and join Sully Erna for an unforgettable evening at Mini CineFest. Tickets are available for purchase at https://mini.ticketbud.com/.

Mini CineFest will also screen a selection of high-quality short films throughout the night in two other auditoriums, bringing filmmakers and fans together for a night of great indie film screenings.

For more information about Mini CineFest and to stay updated on the latest news and announcements, please visit https://www.nohocinefest.com/minicinefest.

