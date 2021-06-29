MINI USA Makes SiriusXM Standard Feature on Full Lineup

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MINI USA and SiriusXM announced today that SiriusXM's leading audio entertainment service is now a standard feature in all MINI models sold in the United States, beginning with model year 2022 vehicles that are on sale now. MINI owners also receive a 12-month subscription to SiriusXM's All Access package with the purchase or lease of a new vehicle.

"MINI delivers a true fun-to-drive experience with the enjoyment of being out on the open road, music on, in a car that offers go-kart handling and turns heads with its iconic design," said Patrick McKenna, Department Head, Marketing, Product and Strategy, MINI USA. "We're pleased to now offer SiriusXM as a standard premium feature that further enhances the in-car experience and driving fun across the full range of MY 2022 MINI vehicles."

"We're honored that MINI values SiriusXM as an important part of MINI's fun-to-drive experience and we're excited to be expanding our relationship to make SiriusXM's leading audio entertainment service a standard feature across their lineup," said Chris Paganini, SVP, Automotive Partnerships, for SiriusXM. "Now all MINI drivers can enjoy SiriusXM's unparalleled selection of ad-free music, plus sports, entertainment and much more."

The standard availability of SiriusXM in 2022 MY MINI vehicles is part of a recently-signed agreement between SiriusXM and MINI parent company, the BMW Group. This agreement extends the relationship between the companies through the 2026 calendar year.

The All Access subscription that MINI owners and lessees receive provides SiriusXM's full lineup of varied programming, plus access to SiriusXM outside their vehicle on the SXM App and on connected devices and speakers in their home. For more on all the programming that SiriusXM offers, and all the ways you can listen, go to www.SiriusXM.com.

MINI is an independent brand of the BMW Group. In the United States, MINI USA operates as a business unit of BMW of North America, LLC, located in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey and includes the marketing and sales organizations for the MINI brand. The MINI USA sales organization is represented in the U.S. through a network of 115 MINI passenger car dealers. MINI USA began selling vehicles in the U.S. in 2002 with the introduction of the MINI Cooper and MINI Cooper S Hardtops. Since then, the MINI Brand in the U.S. has grown to encompass a model range of five unique vehicles.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in North America, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM's properties, which include Pandora and leading podcast company Stitcher, reach more than 150 million listeners, the largest addressable audience in the U.S., across all categories of digital audio – music, sports, talk, and podcasts. SiriusXM's acquisitions of Stitcher and Simplecast, alongside industry-leading ad tech company AdsWizz, make it a leader in podcast hosting, production, distribution, analytics and monetization. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

