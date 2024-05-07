"Miniclover," a Top Trending, Sustainable, Drought Tolerant, Low to No Mow Grass Alternative for Yards Across America, Available at Outsidepride.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ore., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- If you're looking to renovate your yard, there's a sustainable, drought-tolerant alternative to high-maintenance, water-guzzling grass that reduces your environmental footprint.

"Clover lawns" went viral on social media last fall and became the most searched home improvement trend on Google in 2023. If you search #cloverlawns on Tik Tok, viewed more than 150 million times, you'll be bombarded with photos and videos of lush, green, gorgeous lawns grown with Miniclover seeds.

"Miniclover," a top trending, sustainable grass alternative for yards across America Leaf size differntial between Regular clover and Miniclover

"'Miniclover' (Trifolium repens) is 1/3-1/2 the size of white Dutch clover, grows 4-6 inches and produces a thick, carpet-like look that blends well with turf," said Troy Hake, president and owner of Outsidepride.com, offering drought-tolerant grasses, clovers, and more. "It's less expensive than grass seed and a natural solution for self-sustaining, low-maintenance lawns that look beautiful and help eliminate the need for fertilizers, herbicides, pesticides and weekly mowing. We sold out of it the past two years, even with a two-fold increase in production. You can't go wrong with it."

Wondering why grass gets a bad rap? The truth is climate change has further altered the natural pattern of droughts, making them more frequent, longer and more severe. Grass lawns are not sustainable; they're the most maintenance-intense portion of yards, requiring regular fertilization, mowing and heavy irrigation to look good. Nationwide, landscape irrigation is estimated at almost 1/3 of all residential water use, totaling nearly 9 billion gallons per day. Gas-powered lawn and gardening equipment release more than 30 million tons of carbon emissions, according to the U.S. EPA's National Emissions Inventory.

Some regions employ continuous, strict regulations on watering lawns or bans on the use of drinking water for irrigating grass. As concerns about climate change and water scarcity intensify, some homeowners are looking for landscaping solutions that minimize water usage and reduce environmental impact. Miniclover requires significantly less water than traditional grass to thrive. It's drought-tolerant and has longer, deeper roots than grass, reaching into the soil for needed moisture, requiring minimal watering, staying greener longer and showing more resiliency during periods of drought or water restrictions.

Miniclover takes nitrogen from the air, "fixing" it in the soil and eliminates the need for fertilizer or nitrogen plant food because it does the work for you, keeping grass green and growing while adding natural nitrogen to surrounding soil.

Some homeowners are already tearing up grass and completely replacing it with Miniclover; others are overseeding existing grass, both options are more sustainable and environmentally friendly than grass.

With hectic lifestyles the norm, many homeowners want landscaping solutions that require minimal upkeep. Miniclover's slow growth habit means less time behind the mower while its dense growth pattern, evenly dispersed via stolons (stems grow horizontally along the ground), crowds out weeds and controls erosion.

No herbicides; they'll kill it. Grubs won't eat it and bugs won't lay eggs in it. It stands up to compacted soil, plus it's immune to "dog patches." It fills in bare spots fast and tolerates wet conditions. Mow as little as you like – the more it's cut, the smaller the leaf size – or simply let it grow close to the ground. It blooms only once in summer with small, delicate flowers, providing bees with nectar or, if preferred, mowing prevents blooming. It withstands foot traffic, making it ideal for pathways and play areas and its shade tolerance makes it suitable for areas with limited sunlight.

For homeowners looking to reclaim weekends and minimize time and effort spent on lawn care, Miniclover lives up to its hype, benefiting not only homeowners' properties, but planet Earth as well.

For more drought-tolerant options, visit Outsidepride.com.

