Minimal Residual Disease Testing Global Markets and Technology Research Report 2023-2028: Charting Cancer Treatment Trajectories - The Role of MRD Explored

The report's scope includes an overview of the global market on minimal residual disease testing and an analysis of global market trends, using 2022 as the base year and forecasting 2023 through 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) projection.
The report analyzes leading and emerging technologies, applications, end-user, and product pipeline details for minimal residual disease testing. Profiles of leading market players, their specific products, financial information, and recent market activities are provided.
With the development of new and efficient medications and the accessibility of immunotherapy, such as targeted antibodies and adoptive cell therapy, the landscape of cancer treatment has undergone a significant transformation over the past 10 years. Clinical trials are now being supported by minimal residual disease (MRD) testing as a helpful tool in dynamic risk-adapted treatment.
Currently, minimal residual disease testing has been used in several clinical trials with a variety of purposes such as a predictive marker, as a tool to assess treatment effectiveness and compare various treatment modalities as well as an adaptive therapeutic method based on MRD status and its follow-up, particularly in maintenance period and early salvage approach.
Doctors can better anticipate potential outcomes when they weigh their treatment options when they have more specific knowledge about a patient's illness condition or clinical understanding into how that patient has responded to therapy. An ever-expanding number of clinical evidence and real-world data supports the significance of MRD as a crucial marker of outcomes in patients with blood malignancies, which is even more crucial given that newer medications enable stronger responses and more persistent remissions.
Additionally, rising investments in MRD testing programs are anticipated to fuel market expansion. Growing research in the areas of MRD diagnostics and monitoring has been observed in the market, which is fueling demand. For instance, in January 2021, GRAIL worked with leading healthcare companies to assess the effectiveness of Grail's methylation-based platform for MRD identification.
This report also assesses companies' mergers and acquisitions and funding activities and their impact in the face of the competitive environment. The report details the minimal residual disease testing market based on technology, application, and end user. The market is segmented into polymerase chain reaction (PCR), next-generation sequencing (NGS), flow cytometry, and others based on technology.
Report Includes
- Analyses of the global market trends, historical market revenue (sales figures) data from 2021-2022, estimates for 2023 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global minimal residual disease testing market in USD million values, and corresponding market share analysis based on technology, application, and region
- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning the market growth drivers, opportunities and challenges, prospects, technologies, regulatory scenarios, and the impact of COVID-19 on the progress of this market
- Detailed description of specific somatic or germline mutations that serve as precise markers to diagnose cancer during ongoing investigations
- Coverage of major cancers such as leukemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma, and discussion on how MRD level monitoring enables more precise evaluations, thereby identifying the amount of risk or enabling early prevention of future relapse
- Discussion of the importance of ESG in global minimal residual disease testing market, consumer attitudes, risks and opportunity assessment, future trends, and ESG followed practices within the industry
- A look at the major vendors in minimal residual disease testing market, and analyze the structure of this industry with respect to company market shares, venture fundings, and recent merger and acquisition (M&A) activities
- Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of their company competitive landscape based on recent developments, key financials and segmental revenues, and operational integration
- Detailed company profiles of the leading market players, including Adaptive Biotechnologies, Invitae Corp., Guardant Health, Natera Inc., NeoGenomics Inc., Exact Sciences Corp., and Quest Diagnostics
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing this Study
- Scope of Report
- Research Methodology
- Information Sources
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Market Outlook
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Definition of Minimal Residual Disease
- Importance of Detecting Minimal Residual Disease
- Indications for Minimal Residual Disease Testing
- Techniques Used for Detecting Minimal Residual Disease
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Opportunities
- Impact of Covid-19 on Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market
- Regulatory Landscape
- Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988 (Clia)
- State Licensing Laws
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
Chapter 5 Global Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market by Technology
- Overview
- Flow Cytometry
- Polymerase Chain Reaction (Pcr)
- Next-Generation Sequencing (Ngs)
- Others
Chapter 6 Global Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market by Application
- Overview
- Hematological Malignancies
- Leukemia
- Lymphoma
- Myeloma
- Solid Tumors
- Others
Chapter 7 Global Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 8 Esg Developments
- Importance of Esg in Minimal Residual Disease Testing Industry
- Esg Ratings and Metrics: Understanding the Data
- Esg Practices in the Minimal Residual Disease Testing Industry
- Environmental Performance
- Social Performance
- Governance Performance
- Future Trends
- Research Viewpoint
Chapter 9 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Emerging Technologies
- Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction (Dpcr)
Chapter 10 M&A Analysis
- M&A Analysis
Chapter 11 Competitive Intelligence
- Top Market Players Ranking, 2022
- Key Strategies Adopted by Companies
- Collaborations
- Marketing Activity
- New Product Launch
- Expansion
- Acquisition
- Partnerships, Agreements and Alliances
- Clinical Data Studies
- Others
