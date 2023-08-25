Minimal Residual Disease Testing Global Markets and Technology Research Report 2023-2028: Charting Cancer Treatment Trajectories - The Role of MRD Explored

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Minimal Residual Disease Testing: Global Markets and Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report's scope includes an overview of the global market on minimal residual disease testing and an analysis of global market trends, using 2022 as the base year and forecasting 2023 through 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) projection.

The report analyzes leading and emerging technologies, applications, end-user, and product pipeline details for minimal residual disease testing. Profiles of leading market players, their specific products, financial information, and recent market activities are provided.

With the development of new and efficient medications and the accessibility of immunotherapy, such as targeted antibodies and adoptive cell therapy, the landscape of cancer treatment has undergone a significant transformation over the past 10 years. Clinical trials are now being supported by minimal residual disease (MRD) testing as a helpful tool in dynamic risk-adapted treatment.

Currently, minimal residual disease testing has been used in several clinical trials with a variety of purposes such as a predictive marker, as a tool to assess treatment effectiveness and compare various treatment modalities as well as an adaptive therapeutic method based on MRD status and its follow-up, particularly in maintenance period and early salvage approach.



Doctors can better anticipate potential outcomes when they weigh their treatment options when they have more specific knowledge about a patient's illness condition or clinical understanding into how that patient has responded to therapy. An ever-expanding number of clinical evidence and real-world data supports the significance of MRD as a crucial marker of outcomes in patients with blood malignancies, which is even more crucial given that newer medications enable stronger responses and more persistent remissions.



Additionally, rising investments in MRD testing programs are anticipated to fuel market expansion. Growing research in the areas of MRD diagnostics and monitoring has been observed in the market, which is fueling demand. For instance, in January 2021, GRAIL worked with leading healthcare companies to assess the effectiveness of Grail's methylation-based platform for MRD identification.

This report also assesses companies' mergers and acquisitions and funding activities and their impact in the face of the competitive environment. The report details the minimal residual disease testing market based on technology, application, and end user. The market is segmented into polymerase chain reaction (PCR), next-generation sequencing (NGS), flow cytometry, and others based on technology.

Report Includes

Analyses of the global market trends, historical market revenue (sales figures) data from 2021-2022, estimates for 2023 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global minimal residual disease testing market in USD million values, and corresponding market share analysis based on technology, application, and region

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning the market growth drivers, opportunities and challenges, prospects, technologies, regulatory scenarios, and the impact of COVID-19 on the progress of this market

Detailed description of specific somatic or germline mutations that serve as precise markers to diagnose cancer during ongoing investigations

Coverage of major cancers such as leukemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma, and discussion on how MRD level monitoring enables more precise evaluations, thereby identifying the amount of risk or enabling early prevention of future relapse

Discussion of the importance of ESG in global minimal residual disease testing market, consumer attitudes, risks and opportunity assessment, future trends, and ESG followed practices within the industry

A look at the major vendors in minimal residual disease testing market, and analyze the structure of this industry with respect to company market shares, venture fundings, and recent merger and acquisition (M&A) activities

Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of their company competitive landscape based on recent developments, key financials and segmental revenues, and operational integration

Detailed company profiles of the leading market players, including Adaptive Biotechnologies, Invitae Corp., Guardant Health, Natera Inc., NeoGenomics Inc., Exact Sciences Corp., and Quest Diagnostics

Company Profiles

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp.

Amgen Inc.

Astrazeneca plc

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Cergentis B.V.

Exact Sciences Corp.

Guardant Health Inc.

Illumina Inc. (Grail LLC)

Invitae

Invivoscribe Inc.

Natera Inc.

Neogenomics Inc.

Qiagen

Sysmex Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing this Study

Scope of Report

Research Methodology

Information Sources

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Market Outlook

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Definition of Minimal Residual Disease

Importance of Detecting Minimal Residual Disease

Indications for Minimal Residual Disease Testing

Techniques Used for Detecting Minimal Residual Disease

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities

Impact of Covid-19 on Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market

Regulatory Landscape

Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988 (Clia)

State Licensing Laws

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Chapter 5 Global Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market by Technology

Overview

Flow Cytometry

Polymerase Chain Reaction (Pcr)

Next-Generation Sequencing (Ngs)

Others

Chapter 6 Global Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market by Application

Overview

Hematological Malignancies

Leukemia

Lymphoma

Myeloma

Solid Tumors

Others

Chapter 7 Global Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 8 Esg Developments

Importance of Esg in Minimal Residual Disease Testing Industry

Esg Ratings and Metrics: Understanding the Data

Esg Practices in the Minimal Residual Disease Testing Industry

Environmental Performance

Social Performance

Governance Performance

Future Trends

Research Viewpoint

Chapter 9 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Emerging Technologies

Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction (Dpcr)

Chapter 10 M&A Analysis

M&A Analysis

Chapter 11 Competitive Intelligence

Top Market Players Ranking, 2022

Key Strategies Adopted by Companies

Collaborations

Marketing Activity

New Product Launch

Expansion

Acquisition

Partnerships, Agreements and Alliances

Clinical Data Studies

Others

