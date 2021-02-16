Minimalist Beauty Brand MERIT Launches at Sephora in an Exclusive Retail Partnership Following Breakout Direct-to-Consumer Launch

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MERIT -- the minimalist, clean, luxury beauty brand -- announces Sephora, the world's foremost prestige omni-retailer, as its exclusive retail partner. The brand is now available at Sephora.com and will be available in more than 500 Sephora stores across the US and Canada on February 19, 2021. Since MERIT's launch in January 2021, MERIT has become the leading brand in the minimalist beauty space, a new category which offers thoughtful everyday essentials as an antidote to multi-step beauty routines.

Consumers eagerly responded to the brand's pared down assortment of seven products. In its first week alone, MERIT sold 3.5 products every minute and garnered more than 350 product reviews with an average rating of 4.87 / 5.00. MERIT has also quickly captured the attention of renowned influencers and celebrity fans, including Cameron Diaz, Jen Atkin and Nicole Richie.

MERIT will launch with Sephora's Clean at Sephora seal which helps the retailer's community make informed choices about product safety. MERIT is safe for the body, skin and planet with products that are vegan, cruelty-free and formulated without parabens, sulfates, artificial fragrances, and over 1,300 other common potential toxins.

"Sephora is the premier destination for all things beauty and I'm delighted to partner with such a world-class retailer to bring MERIT to a new audience," said MERIT founder and CEO Katherine Power. "Sephora's support of clean brands and commitment to offering thoughtful, intentional products to its customers makes it an incredible partner for MERIT. I'm looking forward to growing together as MERIT continues to develop new products, with a focus on streamlining customers' beauty routines."

"Sephora is thrilled to partner with MERIT and continue our commitment to bringing clients the very best in Clean makeup, as well as supporting brands that have a strong sense of purpose," said Alison Hahn, SVP Merchandising, Makeup & Fragrance at Sephora. "MERIT is an incredibly thoughtful brand, hyper-focused on listening to client needs and delivering products that meet their goals – like minimalist 'less is more' essentials – which aligns seamlessly with our values at Sephora. Founder Katherine Power's entrepreneurial instincts and sense for what makes a beauty brand unique is spot on, and we are so excited to introduce MERIT to our Sephora community."

MERIT provides customers with everything they need to look like themselves, but better. The line's complexion products are equally weighted for fair and deep skin-tones and include The Minimalist, a combination foundation and concealer available in 20 shades; Flush Balm, a cream tint cheek color in five shades and Day Glow, a highlighting balm available in two shades. MERIT also offers Brush No. 1, a cruelty-free brush for blending; Clean Lash, a lengthening mascara; Brow 1980, a volumizing pomade available in three shades and Shade Slick, a tinted lip oil in four shades.

MERIT launches on Sephora.com February 16, 2021 and at Sephora stores on February 19, 2021.

About MERIT

MERIT was created to reimagine luxury beauty by making it clean, well-edited and accessible — essentials that have earned a place on your vanity. By taking a holistic approach to responsible luxury, MERIT creates products that are safe for the body, skin and planet. Offering high-performing products that create a polished look in minutes, MERIT embodies founder Katherine Power's philosophy of five-minute makeup, placing value on minimalism to bring you more, with less. MERIT is reconsidering what it takes to get ready — welcome to your morning routine, simplified.

For more information visit meritbeauty.com and @MERIT on social media.



About Sephora Americas

Since its debut in North America over 20 years ago, Sephora has been a leader in prestige omni-retail with the purpose of creating an inviting beauty shopping experience and inspiring fearlessness in our community. With the goal of delivering unbiased shopping support and a personalized experience, Sephora invites clients to touch and try 25,000 products from 400 carefully curated brands, enjoy services at the Beauty Studio and engage with expertly trained beauty advisors in more than 500 stores across the Americas, as well as over 600 locations inside JCPenney. Clients can also experience Sephora online and through our mobile app, access the free-to-join Beauty Insider program and digital community, which together enhance the experience of Sephora's passionate clients. Sephora has been an industry-leading champion of diversity, inclusivity, and empowerment, guided by our longstanding company values. In 2019, Sephora announced a new tagline and manifesto, "We Belong to Something Beautiful," to reinforce its dedication to fostering belonging amongst all clients and employees and to publicly strive for a more inclusive vision for retail in the Americas. Sephora continues to give back to our communities and advance inclusion in our industry through our Sephora Stands social impact programs. For more information, visit: https://www.sephora.com/about-us and @Sephora on social media.

