Minimalist Grocery Design Resonates with Price-Conscious Shoppers

Polished concrete floors, metal shelving and open store layouts convey the subtext that 'value is to be found here,' advise designers from HFA Architecture + Engineering.

BENTONVILLE, Ark., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grocers can appeal to today's increasingly price-conscious shoppers by embracing a more minimalist aesthetic, advised veteran store designers from HFA Architecture + Engineering.

With prices soaring, some Americans are already trading down to discount operators like fast-expanding ALDI, observe Steven Le and James Owens (both AIA, NCARB) in a March 13 column for Progressive Grocer.

Steven Le James Owens

For mainstream supermarket operators concerned about market share-erosion, "it might be time to take inspiration not from premium specialty stores, but from top-performing discount chains," they write.

Le is Senior Grocery + Retail lead at HFA; Owens is a Vice President at the fully integrated multidisciplinary firm. In the piece, they note that subtext is always part of store design.

"Imagine an elaborate in-store café with quartz countertops, multicolored glass tiles, architectural lighting and a stainless-steel espresso machine," they write. "While this certainly creates a pleasant experience, it also sends a secondary message that's less welcome today: 'This place must be really expensive.'"

Airy, warehouse-like layouts

In advising one supermarket chain in the Northeast, Le and Owens have encouraged the use of "simple, open store layouts with exposed ceilings and trusses instead of more expensive drop ceilings. This makes the store feel airier and more warehouse-like, reinforcing the notion that value is to be found there."

Likewise, chains can use polished concrete floors, metal shelving units, simpler exterior cladding, industrial LED fixtures and no-frills signage "to reinforce value-oriented merchandising strategies such as placing more bargain bins in different parts of the store," Le and Owens advise.

Lower construction and operating costs

In addition to being expensive to build and operate, expansive in-store bars and cafés take up significant space, which can make them best suited to the largest and most well-capitalized grocers. By contrast, "smaller-format prototypes can be faster, cheaper and easier to build, potentially saving hundreds of thousands of dollars in buildout and leasing costs," the architects observe. "That makes them easier to scale, which ultimately can help grocers deliver even more value."

Lenders and investors love to see lower-cost, higher-productivity store portfolios. When the grocer needs to fuel its expansion by building or leasing a massive distribution center in a new market, those stakeholders will be more willing to bankroll the effort.

Adding pop to the produce

In the conclusion, Le and Owens note that efficient, minimalist approaches can "add pop to the rainbow of fruits, vegetables and brightly colored packs on display" and bolster ROI.

"And they happen to stand a better chance of providing something that matters more than ever to millions of Americans right now—the experience of getting a good deal."

Read the full article at:

https://progressivegrocer.com/minimalist-store-design-resonates-todays-price-conscious-shoppers

Media Contacts: At Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908) 789-0700, [email protected].

SOURCE HFA Architecture + Engineering