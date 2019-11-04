Minimally Invasive Heart Valve Repair and Replacement Devices Markets, 2023 - Focus on Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Systems and Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair (TMVRep) Products

DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Minimally Invasive Heart Valve Repair and Replacement Devices" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive medical market and technology report provides an overview and in-depth market analysis of the transcatheter heart valve products used in the treatment of heart valve stenosis, regurgitation, and other valvular disorders. These products include transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) systems and transcatheter mitral valve repair (TMVRep) products.

In 2018, the global market for transcatheter heart valve management products, including TAVR and TMVRep products, totaled an estimated $4.2bn. During the forecast period covered by this analysis, global transcatheter heart valve management product sales are projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%, increasing to approximately $6.7bn in 2023.

Geographic regions covered by this report include the US, five major EU markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), Japan, and the rest of world. Market forecasts are for the 2018-23 time period.

The report provides the following useful information:

An overview of heart valve disorders

An overview of heart valve management strategies

Key statistics on heart valve procedures in major regions in the world

Heart valve treatment product information

Insight into developing and potentially disruptive technologies

In-depth market and competitive analysis.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

i. Heart valve disorders overview

ii. Global minimally invasive heart valve repair and replacement devices

a. Market drivers and limiters

b. Device segment insights

c. Technology trends

d. Market leaders

e. Competitive strategies

f. Emerging competition

iii. Methodology

Exhibit ES-1: Transcatheter heart valve management products, global market forecast, 2018-23

Exhibit ES-2: Transcatheter heart valve management products market, global share by country/region, 2018

Exhibit ES-3: Transcatheter heart valve management products, global market forecast ($m), by product segment, 2018-23

1. Heart Valve Disorders Overview

1.1 Types of heart valve disorders

1.1.1 Valvular stenosis

1.1.2 Tricuspid valve/pulmonary valve stenosis

1.1.3 Valvular regurgitation

1.1.4 Valve prolapse

1.2 Conditions associated with heart valve disorders

1.2.1 Congenital defects

1.2.2 Acquired disorders

1.2.3 Calcific degeneration

1.2.4 Infective endocarditis

1.2.5 Rheumatic fever

1.2.6 Heart failure

1.3 Heart valve diagnosis

1.4 Heart valve disease treatment options

1.4.1 Pharmaceutical treatments

1.4.2 Surgical and other interventional solutions

1.5 Bibliography

Exhibit 1-1: Progression of valvular heart disease

Exhibit 1-2: Euro Heart Survey on Valvular Heart Disease patient population, native heart valve disorders, by type

Exhibit 1-3: Types and causes of chronic mitral valve regurgitation

Exhibit 1-4: Types of valvular heart disease and associated conditions and diseases

2. Transcatheter Heart Valve Management Products

2.1 Transcatheter aortic valve replacement

2.1.1 Trials

2.1.2 Products

2.1.3 Emerging TAVR products

2.2 Transcatheter mitral valve replacement

2.3 Transcatheter mitral valve repair (TMVRep) therapy

2.3.1 Edge-to-edge repair

2.3.2 Enhanced caption/leaflet spacing

2.3.3 Coronary sinus annuloplasty

2.3.4 Direct annuloplasty

2.3.5 The chordal approach

2.4 Bibliography

Exhibit 2-1: Selected transcatheter aortic valve replacement products, 2019

Exhibit 2-2: Selected emerging transcatheter aortic valve replacement products, 2019

Exhibit 2-3: Challenges of TMVR compared to TAVR

Exhibit 2-4: Selected transcatheter mitral and tricuspid valve replacement products, 2019

Exhibit 2-5: Selected current and emerging transcatheter mitral valve repair products, 2019

3. Transcatheter Heart Valve Products Market

3.1 Global market

3.1.1 Market value

3.1.2 Technology trends

3.1.3 Market drivers and limiters

3.1.4 Transcatheter versus surgical heart valve management options

3.1.5 Market leaders and competitive strategies

3.2 Global competitors by product

3.2.1 Transcatheter aortic valve replacement

3.2.2 Transcatheter mitral valve repair

3.3 Market forecast

3.3.1 Market forecast: US

3.3.2 Market forecast: five major EU markets

3.3.3 Market forecast: Japanese market

3.3.4 Market forecast: rest of world

3.4 Bibliography



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/er4z1d





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

