MiniMed to begin trading on Nasdaq Global Select Market

Mar 06, 2026, 09:00 ET

GALWAY, Ireland, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, announced that MiniMed Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MMED) will begin trading today on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq) under the ticker symbol "MMED" in connection with its initial public offering ("IPO").

"Today marks an exciting milestone for both MiniMed and Medtronic. Despite a challenging market backdrop shaped by geopolitical uncertainty, the teams successfully executed an oversubscribed offering and the second largest IPO in Medtech history," said Geoff Martha, Medtronic chairman and chief executive officer. "Establishing MiniMed as a standalone entity positions the company to operate with greater agility over the long term. At the same time, this transaction supports Medtronic's strategy to focus capital and resources on long term value creation opportunities that leverage our scale, synergies, and core competencies. We congratulate Que Dallara and our Diabetes colleagues whose leadership and dedication made this moment possible."

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Galway, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow Medtronic on LinkedIn.

Medtronic Contacts

Justin Paquette
Public Relations
+1-612-271-7935

Ingrid Goldberg
Investor Relations
+1-763-505-2696

