MiniMed to begin trading on Nasdaq Global Select Market

GALWAY, Ireland, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, announced that MiniMed Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MMED) will begin trading today on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq) under the ticker symbol "MMED" in connection with its initial public offering ("IPO").

"Today marks an exciting milestone for both MiniMed and Medtronic. Despite a challenging market backdrop shaped by geopolitical uncertainty, the teams successfully executed an oversubscribed offering and the second largest IPO in Medtech history," said Geoff Martha, Medtronic chairman and chief executive officer. "Establishing MiniMed as a standalone entity positions the company to operate with greater agility over the long term. At the same time, this transaction supports Medtronic's strategy to focus capital and resources on long term value creation opportunities that leverage our scale, synergies, and core competencies. We congratulate Que Dallara and our Diabetes colleagues whose leadership and dedication made this moment possible."

