Mining Chemicals Market to increase by USD 3.95 billion between 2022 to 2027 | AECI Ltd, Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema Group, and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The mining chemicals market size is expected to grow by USD 3.95 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.42% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Increasing mineral demand is notably driving the mining chemicals market. However, factors such as declining ore grades may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Application (Explosives and drilling, Mineral processing, Water treatment, and Others), Product (Iron, Phosphate, Copper, Gold ore, and Zinc and others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the mining chemicals market including AECI Ltd, Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema Group, Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Betachem Pty Ltd, Chevron Corp., Clariant International Ltd., Dow Chemical Co., Draslovka Holding a.s., Kemira Oyj, Kimleigh Chemicals SA Pty Ltd, Nowata, Orica Ltd., Qingdao Ruchang Mining Industry Co. Ltd, Quaker Chemical Corp., Sasol Ltd., Solenis LLC, Solvay SA, and The SNF Group. This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mining Chemicals Market 2023-2027

Mining Chemicals Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

AECI Ltd - The company offers mining chemicals that are used in the froth flotation and tailings treatment sectors of the mining industry.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Sample Report.

Mining Chemicals Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

By application, the market is segmented into Explosives and drilling, Mineral processing, Water treatment, and Others. However, the explosives and drilling segment is significant during the forecast period. Explosives break up rock as efficiently as possible during the blast. They are made from mining chemicals, which can modify the explosive's properties to achieve the desired detonation characteristics. The characteristics include velocity, energy release, and shockwave propagation.

is significant during the forecast period. Explosives break up rock as efficiently as possible during the blast. They are made from mining chemicals, which can modify the explosive's properties to achieve the desired detonation characteristics. The characteristics include velocity, energy release, and shockwave propagation. Other segments in the report include Products (Iron, Phosphate, Copper, Gold ore, Zinc, and others).

Geography

APAC will contribute 44% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The region is rich in mineral resources and thus, is a major player in global mining. Furthermore, factors like the need to effectively extract and process these resources impart the demand for mining chemicals, whereas, for the specialized version of this, the demand arises by the implementation of new mining projects, modernization of existing installations, and investments in efficient mining technologies.

will contribute to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The region is rich in mineral resources and thus, is a major player in global mining. Furthermore, factors like the need to effectively extract and process these resources impart the demand for mining chemicals, whereas, for the specialized version of this, the demand arises by the implementation of new mining projects, modernization of existing installations, and investments in efficient mining technologies. Other regions in the report include Europe, North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa .

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View Free PDF Sample Report

Mining Chemicals Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist mining chemicals market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the mining chemicals market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the mining chemicals market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of mining chemicals market companies

Related Reports:

The mining automation market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,612.56 million.

The manganese mining market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.21% between 2022 and 2027 with the market size forecast to increase by USD 9.38 billion.

Mining Chemicals Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.42% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3.95 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.12 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries US, China, Australia, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AECI Ltd, Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema Group, Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Betachem Pty Ltd, Chevron Corp., Clariant International Ltd., Dow Chemical Co., Draslovka Holding a.s., Kemira Oyj, Kimleigh Chemicals SA Pty Ltd, Nowata, Orica Ltd., Qingdao Ruchang Mining Industry Co. Ltd , Quaker Chemical Corp., Sasol Ltd., Solenis LLC, Solvay SA, and The SNF Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio