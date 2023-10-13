Mining Chemicals Market to increase by USD 3.95 billion between 2022 to 2027 | AECI Ltd, Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema Group, and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The mining chemicals market size is expected to grow by USD 3.95 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.42% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Increasing mineral demand is notably driving the mining chemicals market. However, factors such as declining ore grades may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Application (Explosives and drilling, Mineral processing, Water treatment, and Others), Product (Iron, Phosphate, Copper, Gold ore, and Zinc and others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the mining chemicals market including  AECI Ltd, Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema Group, Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Betachem Pty Ltd, Chevron Corp., Clariant International Ltd., Dow Chemical Co., Draslovka Holding a.s., Kemira Oyj, Kimleigh Chemicals SA Pty Ltd, Nowata, Orica Ltd., Qingdao Ruchang Mining Industry Co. Ltd, Quaker Chemical Corp., Sasol Ltd., Solenis LLC, Solvay SA, and The SNF Group. This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mining Chemicals Market 2023-2027
Mining Chemicals Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

AECI Ltd - The company offers mining chemicals that are used in the froth flotation and tailings treatment sectors of the mining industry. 

Mining Chemicals Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

  • By application, the market is segmented into Explosives and drilling, Mineral processing, Water treatment, and Others. However, the explosives and drilling segment is significant during the forecast period. Explosives break up rock as efficiently as possible during the blast. They are made from mining chemicals, which can modify the explosive's properties to achieve the desired detonation characteristics. The characteristics include velocity, energy release, and shockwave propagation.
  • Other segments in the report include Products (Iron, Phosphate, Copper, Gold ore, Zinc, and others).

Geography 

  • APAC will contribute 44% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The region is rich in mineral resources and thus, is a major player in global mining. Furthermore, factors like the need to effectively extract and process these resources impart the demand for mining chemicals, whereas, for the specialized version of this, the demand arises by the implementation of new mining projects, modernization of existing installations, and investments in efficient mining technologies.
  • Other regions in the report include Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

Mining Chemicals Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • Historic Market Size 2017-2021
  • CAGR of the market during 2023-2027
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist mining chemicals market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the mining chemicals market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the mining chemicals market
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of mining chemicals market companies

Mining Chemicals Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.42%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 3.95 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

6.12

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 44%

Key countries

US, China, Australia, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

AECI Ltd, Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema Group, Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Betachem Pty Ltd, Chevron Corp., Clariant International Ltd., Dow Chemical Co., Draslovka Holding a.s., Kemira Oyj, Kimleigh Chemicals SA Pty Ltd, Nowata, Orica Ltd., Qingdao Ruchang Mining Industry Co. Ltd , Quaker Chemical Corp., Sasol Ltd., Solenis LLC, Solvay SA, and The SNF Group

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

