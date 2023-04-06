Mining Software Market worth $14.9 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Mining Software Market size is projected to grow from USD 10.1 billion in 2023 to USD 14.9 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Mining software is a technological solution used in the mining industry to manage the entire process. It includes various software solutions like geological modeling and mine planning, resource estimation, production planning and scheduling, fleet management, and asset maintenance. The Mining Software Market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, owing to the increasing demand for automation and digitalization in the industry.

Based On Deployment Type, The Cloud-Based Segment Expected To Grow With Highest CagrDuring Forecast Period

Cloud-based solutions are housed on remote servers and accessed via internet. Due to its many benefits, cloud-based solutions are becoming more and more common in the mining sector. They are scalable, allowing mining businesses to quickly add or subtract users, features, or storage as their requirements change. This enables businesses to quickly adjust to shifting market circumstances or mining operations. Cloud-based solutions are economical since they spare businesses from having to spend money on pricey infrastructure, hardware, and upkeep. They give customers flexibility because they may access the data and software programs from any location at any time using any device if they have an internet connection.

By Mining Type, Surface Mining Segment To Grow During Forecast Period

Over the period of forecast, the surface mining segment is anticipated to hold the majority of the market share. The market share can be credited to mining corporations using surface mining techniques more readily to remove minerals and ores from the surface of the ground. Compared to underground mining, which involves more manpower and equipment, surface mining is more affordable and practical. Moreover, surface mining is frequently used to collect minerals like coal, iron, copper, and gold, which are used in a variety of industries like energy, architecture, and electronics. Mining businesses are increasingly implementing mining software solutions in their operations to streamline their workflow and boost production.

Asia Pacific Expected To Hold Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

This can be attributed to the increasing adoption of digital technologies in the mining industry in countries such as Australia, China, and India. The region is also witnessing significant investments in mining projects, which is driving the demand for mining software solutions to improve operational efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance safety. Additionally, the growing demand for minerals and metals from industries such as construction, automotive, and electronics is further fueling the growth of the Mining Software Market in the region.

Market Players

The major players operating in the Mining Software Market are Hitachi (Japan), SAP (Germany), Microsoft (US), IBM(US), Hexagon AB (Sweden), Komatsu (Japan), Epiroc AB (Sweden), Sandvik AB (Sweden), RPM Global (Australia), Trimble (US), Rockwell Automation (US), Siemens (Germany), ABB(Switzerland), Cisco (US), Accenture (Ireland), Caterpillar (US). These players are focusing on expanding their product portfolios and adopting various growth strategies like partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to strengthen their market position in the Mining Software Market.

