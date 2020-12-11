MINISO Announces Joint Venture for Headquarters Building Project in Guangzhou

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MINISO Group Holding Limited ("MINISO," or the "Company") (NYSE: MNSO), a fast-growing global value retailer offering a variety of design-led lifestyle products, today announced that it has formed a joint venture in the British Virgin Islands with YGF MC Limited, a company jointly controlled by the Company's controlling shareholders, Mr. Guofu Ye and Ms. Yunyun Yang, to acquire land use right of a parcel of land in Guangzhou and to establish a new headquarters building for MINISO through such joint venture's subsidiary in Guangzhou. The Company holds 20% of the shares of the joint venture company while YGF MC Limited holds the remaining 80% of the shares of the joint venture company. After the formation of the joint venture company, the Company invested RMB356 million in the joint venture company. YGF MC Limited will invest RMB1,424 million in the joint venture company.

The total investment for the headquarters building project is estimated to be approximately RMB2,885 million, including approximately RMB1,780 million as consideration for acquisition of land use right and the remaining as building costs. The joint venture company will participate in the public bidding process for the land use right and make deposit payments representing 20% the purchase price for the land use right in December 2020.

