MINISO Brazil to launch Marvel collection

BRASILIA, Brazil, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MINISO, the Japanese designer brand present in more than 80 countries, will launch its new Marvel collections in Brazil, featuring the most beloved superheroes: Spider-Man, Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow, among others, giving life to new items.

The public will be able to check out the new collections on October 12th, at below stores in the Greater São Paulo area: Shopping Ibirapuera, Internacional Shopping Guarulhos and Shopping Tamboré. Barra Shopping, located in Rio de Janeiro, will also receive the new collection on the same day.

On the releasing date, MINISO is going to arrange a mega event, starting at 11am, in all of the four stores. The event will feature influencer's presence, VIP guests, the opening ceremony and a specific site for photo shooting, where the first 100 clients in line will win an exclusive "Marvel x MINISO" poster.

The company has planned the event to celebrate the Children's Day with the little ones' favorite characters at the MINISO Store. There will be photo shooting areas at the participating stores, where kids can play with Marvel toys and get removable tattoos. For the parents, joining the event also provides a great opportunity to get a last minute gift for the little ones: a gift that is affordable yet has the quality of MINISO standard.

The collection will feature hundreds of IP (intellectual propriety) products, including cups, notebooks, key chains, cases, food containers, organizing items, and more. After the release, the collection will be available in other stores in Brazil.

MINISO is known for its variety of goods that offer high quality at affordable prices. There are many categories of items available at the stores, such as: life department, stationery, sports and fitness, accessories, bags, toys, cosmetics, electronics and electrical appliances, all of which are MINISO branded products that are designed to make life easier.

In Brazil, MINISO has opened 52 stores in the states of Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Santa Catarina and Paraná. The brand aims to operate 100 stores by 2020, taking its business to other Brazilian regions.

When & Where:

Date/Time: October 12th, 11:00 AM

Place:

-Shopping Ibirapuera, Avenida Ibirapuera, 3.103 - Indianópolis

First floor ("Piso Ibirapuera"), right next to the exit "B".

-Shopping Tamboré

Avenida Piracema, 669 - Tamboré

Ground floor, next to the food court.

-Internacional Shopping Guarulhos

Rodovia Presidente Dutra, saída 225 - Itapegica | Guarulhos – Ground floor.

-Barra Shopping

Avenida das Américas, 4.666 - Barra da Tijuca | Rio de Janeiro- "Américas" floor.

