MINISO Group Announces December Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

GUANGZHOU, China, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO; HKEX: 9896) ("MINISO", "MINISO Group" or the "Company"), a global value retailer offering a variety of trendy lifestyle products featuring IP design, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 (the "December Quarter").

Financial Highlights for the December Quarter

Revenue was RMB3,841.3 million ( US$541.0 million ), representing an increase of 54.0% year over year and 1.3% quarter over quarter.

was ( ), representing an increase of 54.0% year over year and 1.3% quarter over quarter. Gross profit was RMB1,657.3 million ( US$233.4 million ), representing an increase of 66.2% year over year and 4.7% quarter over quarter.

was ( ), representing an increase of 66.2% year over year and 4.7% quarter over quarter. Gross margin was 43.1%, compared to 40.0% in the same period of 2022 and 41.8% in the previous quarter.

was 43.1%, compared to 40.0% in the same period of 2022 and 41.8% in the previous quarter. Operating profit was RMB765.4 million ( US$107.8 million ), representing an increase of 71.0 % year over year, compared to RMB788.3 million in the previous quarter.

was ( ), representing an increase of 71.0 % year over year, compared to in the previous quarter. Profit for the period was RMB637.8 million ( US$89.8 million ), representing an increase of 77.3% year over year, compared to RMB618.3 million in the previous quarter.

was ( ), representing an increase of 77.3% year over year, compared to in the previous quarter. Adjusted net profit (1) was RMB660.5 million ( US$93.0 million ), representing an increase of 77.0% year over year, compared to RMB642.0 million in the previous quarter.

was ( ), representing an increase of 77.0% year over year, compared to in the previous quarter. Adjusted net margin (1) was 17.2%, compared to 15.0% in the same period of 2022 and 16.9% in the previous quarter.

was 17.2%, compared to 15.0% in the same period of 2022 and 16.9% in the previous quarter. Adjusted EBITDA (1) was RMB995.3 million ( US$140.2 million ), representing an increase of 66.8% year over year, compared to RMB1,014.3 million in the previous quarter.

was ( ), representing an increase of 66.8% year over year, compared to in the previous quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) was 25.9%, compared to 23.9% in the same period of 2022 and 26.8% in the previous quarter.

Operational Highlights for the December Quarter

Number of MINISO stores reached 6,413 as of December 31, 2023 , increasing by 973 stores year over year and 298 stores quarter over quarter.

reached 6,413 as of , increasing by 973 stores year over year and 298 stores quarter over quarter. Number of MINISO stores in China was 3,926 as of December 31, 2023 , increasing by 601 stores year over year and 124 stores quarter over quarter.

was 3,926 as of , increasing by 601 stores year over year and 124 stores quarter over quarter. Number of MINISO stores in overseas markets was 2,487 as of December 31, 2023 , increasing by 372 stores year over year and 174 stores quarter over quarter.

was 2,487 as of , increasing by 372 stores year over year and 174 stores quarter over quarter. The Company entered 4 additional markets in the December Quarter, marking its entry into the 110 th overseas market.

in the December Quarter, marking its entry into the 110 overseas market. Number of TOP TOY stores was 148 as of December 31, 2023 , increasing by 31 stores year over year and 26 stores quarter over quarter.



Note: (1) See the sections titled "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures"

in this press release for more information.

The following table provides a breakdown of the number of MINISO and TOP TOY stores as well as their year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter changes as of the relevant dates:



As of



December

31, 2022 September

30, 2023 December

31, 2023 YoY QoQ Number of MINISO stores(1) 5,440 6,115 6,413 973 298 China 3,325 3,802 3,926 601 124 —Directly operated stores 16 20 26 10 6 —Third-party stores 3,309 3,782 3,900 591 118 Overseas 2,115 2,313 2,487 372 174 —Directly operated stores 153 202 238 85 36 —Third-party stores 1,962 2,111 2,249 287 138 Number of TOP TOY stores(2) 117 122 148 31 26 —Directly operated stores 8 9 14 6 5 —Third-party stores 109 113 134 25 21



Notes: (1) "MINISO stores" refers to the offline stores operated under the "MINISO" brand, including those directly

distributor model. (2) "TOP TOY stores" refers to the offline stores operated under the "TOP TOY" brand, including those directly

operated by the Company, and those operated by third parties under the MINISO Retail Partner model.

For more information about MINISO stores, please refer to "Unaudited Additional Information" in this press release.

Mr. Guofu Ye, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of MINISO, commented, "We capped off a remarkable year of 2023 with another strong quarter, with all of our key performance metrics, including revenue, gross margin, and net profit, once again hitting historical highs. Revenue increased by 54% year over year to RMB3.84 billion, accelerating from the first three quarters of 2023. This was powered by a 32% growth of same-store sales in MINISO China and a 19% growth of same-store sales in MINISO overseas. Revenue of overseas directly operated markets has increased by more than 80% for three consecutive quarters and contributed over 50% of overseas revenue in the December Quarter for the very first time."

Mr. Ye continued, "We added more than 1,000 net new stores globally in 2023, our fastest speed of store openings ever. Despite the potential short-term uncertainties in our way to globalization, we remain optimistic about its long-term prospects and will be committed to fully diversifying our operational risks in overseas market. As we shared on our Investor Day, we currently target to open 900-1,100 net new stores each year from 2024-2028 and maintain a revenue compound annual growth rate of no less than 20%. This positive outlook comes from our long-term confidence in China's economic development, our unchanged ambition for offline retail business, and our determination to achieve globalized development. Going forward, we will continue to focus on our long-term strategic goal to become No.1 IP design retail group of the world by bringing happiness to customers worldwide."

Mr. Eason Zhang, CFO of MINISO, commented, "Gross margin for this December quarter reached 43.1%, representing a historical high once again, thanks to higher revenue contribution from overseas markets and TOP TOY. Notably, adjust net profit increased by 77% to RMB660.5 million year over year. Excluding foreign exchange impacts, adjusted net margin in this quarter would be 17.4%, compared to 14.9% during the same quarter of 2022 and 17.1% in the previous quarter. In longer term, we are confident to increase gross margin steadily by leveraging our core capabilities in IP product development, supply chain integration and globalization. We will also optimize our expense structure and pursue a sustainable margin profile."

Mr. Zhang added, "We are also pleased to announce a cash dividend of RMB651.5 million, about 50% of our adjusted net profit during the second half of 2023. Since IPO, we have returned RMB2.8 billion to shareholders. Our capital allocation strategy in the future will continue to balance growth and our commitment to bringing stable and foreseeable return to shareholders."

Recent Developments

Operational Update

According to the Company's preliminary estimates, its major operations achieved the following updates:

January and February 2024: For the two months ended February 29, GMV of MINISO's offline stores in China increased by around 13% year over year. GMV of MINISO's overseas business increased by around 40% year over year.

Change of Financial Year End Date

In January, the board of the directors of the Company (the "Board") resolved to change the Company's financial year end date from June 30 to December 31 with immediate effect. Accordingly, going forward, the Company will file its annual reports for the period of 12 months from January 1 to December 31 within the first four months of the following year.

Highlights of MINISO Investor Day

On January 18, 2024, the Company hosted the MINISO 2024 Investor Day to enhance communications and share development strategy of the Company for the next five years with the investors. The Company brought up its vision of steering itself to become the world's No.1 IP design retail group with an emphasis on production innovation (IP design), affordability and globalization.

Dividend Declaration

On March 12, 2024, the Board approved the distribution of a special cash dividend in the amount of US$0.2900 per American Depositary Share ("ADS") or US$ 0.0725 per ordinary share, to holders of ADSs and ordinary shares of record as of the close of business on March 28, 2024, New York Time and Beijing/Hong Kong Time, respectively. The payment date is expected to be on April 9, 2024 for holders of ordinary shares and around April 12, 2024 for holders of ADSs. The ex-dividend date will be March 27, 2024. The aggregate amount of cash dividend to be paid is approximately US$90.5 million (RMB651.5 million) at an exchange rate of RMB7.1977 to US$1.0000), which is approximately 50% of the Company's adjusted net profit for the six months ended December 31, 2023 and will be distributed from additional paid-in capital and settled by a cash distribution.

For holders of ordinary shares, in order to qualify for the special dividend, all valid documents for the transfer of shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged for registration with the Company's Hong Kong share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong no later than 4:30 P.M. on March 28, 2024 (Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

Unaudited Financial Results for the December Quarter

Revenue was RMB3,841.3 million (US$541.0 million), representing an increase of 54.0% year over year, primarily driven by a 55.7% increase in revenue from China, and a 51.4% increase in revenue from overseas markets.

Revenue from China was RMB2,347.3 million (US$330.6 million). The 55.7% year-over-year increase was primarily driven by (i) an increase of 63.2% in revenue from MINISO's offline stores in China, which was the result of a 17.2% growth in average store count and a 39.2% growth in average revenue per MINISO store in China, and (ii) an increase of 90.5% in revenue from TOP TOY, which was the result of a 19.5% growth in average store count and a 59.4% growth in average revenue per TOP TOY store.

Revenue from overseas markets was RMB1,494.0 million (US$210.4 million). The 51.4% year-over-year increase was primarily due to an increase of 15.9% in average store count and a growth of 30.7% in average revenue per MINISO store in overseas markets. Revenue from overseas markets contributed 38.9% of the Company's total revenue in the December quarter of 2023, compared to 39.5% in the same period of 2022 and 34.2% in the previous quarter of 2023.

For more information on the composition and year-over-year change of revenue, please refer to "Unaudited Additional Information" in this press release.

Cost of sales was RMB2,184.0 million (US$307.6 million), representing an increase of 45.9% year over year.

Gross profit was RMB1,657.3 million (US$233.4 million), representing an increase of 66.2% year over year.

Gross margin was 43.1%, compared to 40.0% in the same period of 2022. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to (i) higher gross margin in overseas markets contributed by product optimization and higher revenue contribution from directly operated overseas markets which accounted for over 50% of revenue from overseas markets, compared to 42.0% in the same period of 2022, and (ii) higher gross margin of TOP TOY due to a shift in product mix towards more profitable products.

Other income was RMB5.6 million (US$0.8 million), compared to RMB7.9 million in the same period of 2022.

Selling and distribution expenses were RMB722.2 million (US$101.7 million), representing an increase of 73.3% year over year. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, selling and distribution expenses were RMB700.8 million (US$98.7 million), representing an increase of 71.4% year over year. The year-over-year increase was mainly attributable to (i) increased personnel-related expenses, logistics expenses and IP licensing expenses in relation to the growth of the Company's business, (ii) increased depreciation expenses of the right-of-use assets in relation to directly operated stores, and (iii) increased promotion and advertising expenses, mainly in connection with the Company's brand upgrade and the opening of new stores in overseas markets.

General and administrative expenses were RMB187.1 million (US$26.4 million), representing an increase of 27.9% year over year. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, general and administrative expenses were RMB185.9 million (US$26.2 million), representing an increase of 32.0% year over year. The year-over-year increase was mainly attributable to increased personnel-related expenses in relation to the growth of the Company's business.

Other net income was RMB20.2 million (US$2.8 million), compared to RMB8.8 million in the same period of 2022. The year-over-year increase was mainly attributable to an increase in fair value of an investment in an unlisted limited partnership enterprise.

Operating profit was RMB765.4 million (US$107.8 million), representing an increase of 71.0% year over year.

Net finance income was RMB40.9 million (US$5.8 million), representing an increase of 75.7% year over year, mainly due to an increase in interest income of bank deposits.

Profit for the period was RMB637.8 million (US$89.8 million), representing an increase of 77.3% year over year.

Adjusted net profit, which represents profit for the period excluding equity-settled share-based payment expenses, was RMB660.5 million (US$93.0 million), representing an increase of 77.0% year over year.

Adjusted net margin was 17.2%, compared to 15.0% in the same period of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA was RMB995.3 million (US$140.2 million), representing an increase of 66.8% year over year.

Adjusted EBITDA margin was 25.9%, compared to 23.9% in the same period of 2022.

Basic and diluted earnings per ADS were both RMB2.04 (US$0.29) in this quarter, representing an increase of 82.1% year over year from RMB1.12 in the same period of 2022. Each ADS represents four of the Company's ordinary shares.

Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per ADS were both RMB2.12 (US$0.30) in this quarter, representing an increase of 82.8% year over year from RMB1.16 in the same period of 2022.

MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Expressed in thousands)



















As at

As at





June 30, 2023

December 31, 2023





(Audited)

(Unaudited)





RMB'000

RMB'000

US$'000

ASSETS













Non-current assets













Property, plant and equipment

534,634

769,306

108,355

Right-of-use assets

2,552,600

2,900,860

408,578

Intangible assets

25,277

19,554

2,754

Goodwill

21,069

21,643

3,048

Deferred tax assets

161,617

104,130

14,666

Other investments

73,870

90,603

12,761

Trade and other receivables

74,641

135,796

19,126

Term deposits

100,000

100,000

14,085

Interests in equity-accounted

investees

-

15,783

2,223





















3,543,708

4,157,675

585,596

















Current assets













Other investments

205,329

252,866

35,615

Inventories

1,450,519

1,922,241

270,742

Trade and other receivables

1,150,156

1,518,357

213,856

Cash and cash equivalents

6,489,213

6,415,441

903,596

Restricted cash

27,073

7,970

1,123

Term deposits

581,715

210,759

29,685





















9,904,005

10,327,634

1,454,617

















Total assets

13,447,713

14,485,309

2,040,213

















EQUITY













Share capital

95

95

13

Additional paid-in capital

7,254,871

6,331,375

891,756

Other reserves

1,106,718

1,114,568

156,983

Retained earnings

539,331

1,722,157

242,561

















Equity attributable to equity

shareholders of the Company

8,901,015

9,168,195

1,291,313

Non-controlling interests

17,253

23,022

3,243

















Total equity

8,918,268

9,191,217

1,294,556

















LIABILITIES













Non-current liabilities













Contract liabilities

46,754

40,954

5,768

Loans and borrowings

7,215

6,533

920

Other payables

-

12,411

1,748

Lease liabilities

556,801

797,986

112,394

Deferred income

33,080

29,229

4,117





















643,850

887,113

124,947

















Current liabilities













Loans and borrowings

-

726

102

Trade and other payables

3,019,302

3,389,826

477,447

Contract liabilities

292,887

324,028

45,638

Lease liabilities

328,933

447,319

63,004

Deferred income

6,778

6,644

936

Current taxation

237,695

238,436

33,583





















3,885,595

4,406,979

620,710

















Total liabilities

4,529,445

5,294,092

745,657

















Total equity and liabilities

13,447,713

14,485,309

2,040,213





















MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS (Expressed in thousands, except for per ordinary share and per ADS data)





























Three months ended December 31,

Six months ended December 31,



2022

2023

2022

2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)



RMB'000

RMB'000

US$ '000

RMB'000

RMB'000

US$ '000 Revenue

2,494,434

3,841,313

541,038

5,266,878

7,632,467

1,075,010 Cost of sales

(1,497,353)

(2,183,972)

(307,606)

(3,281,218)

(4,391,428)

(618,520)

























Gross profit

997,081

1,657,341

233,432

1,985,660

3,241,039

456,490 Other income

7,892

5,556

783

14,311

18,993

2,675 Selling and distribution expenses

(416,782)

(722,225)

(101,723)

(798,127)

(1,363,114)

(191,991) General and administrative expenses

(146,282)

(187,137)

(26,358)

(313,908)

(357,689)

(50,379) Other net income

8,815

20,152

2,838

72,850

21,105

2,973 Credit loss on trade and other receivables

(3,162)

(3,746)

(528)

(3,716)

(2,080)

(293) Impairment loss on non-current assets

-

(4,547)

(640)

-

(4,547)

(640)

























Operating profit

447,562

765,394

107,804

957,070

1,553,707

218,835 Finance income

32,429

54,603

7,691

64,684

123,969

17,461 Finance costs

(9,161)

(13,721)

(1,933)

(16,345)

(25,202)

(3,550)

























Net finance income

23,268

40,882

5,758

48,339

98,767

13,911 Share of profit of equity-accounted

investees, net of tax

-

268

38

-

268

38

























Profit before taxation

470,830

806,544

113,600

1,005,409

1,652,742

232,784 Income tax expense

(111,063)

(168,742)

(23,767)

(241,498)

(396,665)

(55,869)

























Profit for the period

359,767

637,802

89,833

763,911

1,256,077

176,915

























Attributable to:























Equity shareholders of the Company

352,456

635,814

89,553

764,090

1,248,405

175,834 Non-controlling interests

7,311

1,988

280

(179)

7,672

1,081

























Earnings per ordinary share























-Basic

0.28

0.51

0.07

0.61

1.00

0.14 -Diluted

0.28

0.51

0.07

0.61

1.00

0.14

























Earnings per ADS























(Each ADS represents 4 ordinary

shares) -Basic

1.12

2.04

0.29

2.44

4.00

0.56 -Diluted

1.12

2.04

0.29

2.44

4.00

0.56



























MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Expressed in thousands)































Three months ended December 31,

Six months ended December 31,



2022

2023

2022

2023

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)





RMB'000

RMB'000

US$ '000

RMB'000

RMB'000

US$ '000





























Profit for the period

359,767

637,802

89,833

763,911

1,256,077

176,915





























Items that may be

reclassified subsequently to

profit or loss:

























Exchange differences on

translation of financial

statements of foreign

operations

(40,110)

(14,624)

(2,060)

(13,634)

(32,504)

(4,578)





























Other comprehensive loss

for the period

(40,110)

(14,624)

(2,060)

(13,634)

(32,504)

(4,578)





























Total comprehensive

income for the period

319,657

623,178

87,773

750,277

1,223,573

172,337





























Attributable to:

























Equity shareholders of the

Company

314,490

621,230

87,499

746,698

1,217,804

171,524

Non-controlling interests

5,167

1,948

274

3,579

5,769

813



MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES (Expressed in thousands, except for per ordinary share, per ADS data and percentages)





























Three months ended December 31,

Six months ended December 31,



2022

2023

2022

2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)



RMB'000

RMB'000

US$'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

US$'000

























Reconciliation of profit for the

period to adjusted net profit:























Profit for the period

359,767

637,802

89,833

763,911

1,256,077

176,915 Add back:























Equity-settled share-based

payment expenses

13,353

22,663

3,192

26,580

46,432

6,540

























Adjusted net profit

373,120

660,465

93,025

790,491

1,302,509

183,455 Adjusted net margin

15.0 %

17.2 %

17.2 %

15.0 %

17.1 %

17.1 %

























Attributable to:























Equity shareholders of the

Company

365,809

658,477

92,745

790,670

1,294,837

182,374 Non-controlling interests

7,311

1,988

280

(179)

7,672

1,081

























Adjusted net earnings per

ordinary share(1)























-Basic

0.29

0.53

0.07

0.64

1.04

0.15 -Diluted

0.29

0.53

0.07

0.63

1.04

0.15

























Adjusted net earnings

per ADS (Each ADS

represents 4 ordinary

shares)























-Basic

1.16

2.12

0.30

2.56

4.16

0.59 -Diluted

1.16

2.12

0.30

2.52

4.16

0.59

























Reconciliation of adjusted net

profit for the period to adjusted

EBITDA:























Adjusted net profit

373,120

660,465

93,025

790,491

1,302,509

183,455 Add back:























Depreciation and amortization

103,506

152,373

21,461

212,163

285,241

40,175 Finance costs

9,161

13,721

1,933

16,345

25,202

3,550 Income tax expense

111,063

168,742

23,767

241,498

396,665

55,869 Adjusted EBITDA

596,850

995,301

140,186

1,260,497

2,009,617

283,049 Adjusted EBITDA margin

23.9 %

25.9 %

25.9 %

23.9 %

26.3 %

26.3 %



Note: (1) Adjusted basic and diluted net earnings per ordinary share are computed by dividing adjusted net profit attributable to

the equity shareholders of the Company by the number of ordinary shares used in the basic and diluted earnings per

ordinary share calculation on an IFRS basis.

MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED UNAUDITED ADDITIONAL INFORMATION (Expressed in millions, except for percentages)



Three months ended December 31,





Six months ended December 31,







2022

2023

YoY

2022

2023

YoY



RMB

RMB

US$



RMB

RMB

US$



































Revenue































Domestic Operations

1,508

2,347

331

56 %

3,360

4,843

682

44 % -MINISO Brand

1,386

2,156

304

56 %

3,086

4,462

628

45 % -TOP TOY Brand

99

188

26

90 %

223

369

52

65 % -Others

23

3

1

(87) %

51

12

2

(76) % International Operations

986

1,494

210

51 %

1,907

2,789

393

46 % Total

2,494

3,841

541

54 %

5,267

7,632

1,075

45 %

MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED UNAUDITED ADDITIONAL INFORMATION





















As of









December 31,

2022

September 30,

2023

December 31,

2023

YoY

QoQ Number of MINISO

stores in China

















First-tier cities 453

499

522

69

23 Second-tier cities 1,395

1,554

1,617

222

63 Third- or lower-tier

cities 1,477

1,749

1,787

310

38 Total 3,325

3,802

3,926

601

124

MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

UNAUDITED ADDITIONAL INFORMATION























As of













December 31,

2022

September 30,

2023

December 31,

2023

YoY

QoQ Number of MINISO

stores in overseas

markets

















Asian countries

excluding China 1,166

1,264

1,333

167

69 Americas 589

654

724

135

70 Europe 185

218

231

46

13 Others 175

177

199

24

22 Total 2,115

2,313

2,487

372

174



























