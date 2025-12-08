MINISO Unveils Germany's Largest Store on Düsseldorf's Bustling Flinger Straße

Located on Düsseldorf's historic and high-traffic Flinger Straße, the new MINISO store sits at the center of one of the city's most vibrant shopping areas, surrounded by leading fashion and lifestyle brands. The prime location reinforces MINISO's expanding presence in Germany while ensuring strong daily footfall.

Spanning over 500 square meters, the store features a bright, playful design with immersive IP-themed zones, including a 2-meter-tall Stitch figure, a blind-box wall, and co-branded displays—creating a lively, discovery-driven shopping experience for visitors of all ages.

The new store features around 3,000 SKUs, spanning vinyl plush, blind boxes, and a wide range of creative lifestyle products. With one of MINISO's most playful assortments of vinyl plush keychains, the store has quickly become a little "Keychain Plushie Heaven" for fans looking to pick their favorites.

Among the highlights is MINISO's new Zootopia-themed collection, launched in step with the excitement around the new film. Adorable vinyl plush, blind boxes, and accessories quickly became some of the fastest-selling items on opening day. The Hello Kitty & Friends Capybara collection was also a standout, and notably made its debut in Germany, with its adorable design and charming appeal making it a popular pick among shoppers.

The store further brings together fan-favorite IPs such as Hello Kitty & Friends Original, Stitch Gen Z, and One Piece, offering a more varied and playful product mix. Consumers can freely explore different IP collections, encountering a variety of characters and creative styles throughout the space.

On opening day, the store hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony and introduced a range of interactive activities, including a lucky spin wheel and DJ performance, which drew large crowds eager to join in. The lively atmosphere and strong social media engagement quickly turned the store into a popular new spot for photos and social-media moments in Düsseldorf.

As IP-driven and experiential retail continue to gain momentum globally, MINISO is rapidly strengthening its presence across Europe. In Germany, the brand has experienced notable growth since opening its first IP Collection Store in Essen in 2024. MINISO now operates in key cities such as Munich, Hannover, Düsseldorf, including a high-traffic location in Westfield Centro, Oberhausen — the country's largest shopping mall and a major commercial landmark. With additional confirmed openings on the way, MINISO is poised to bring even more fresh energy, beloved IP-led products, and engaging retail experiences to consumers across Germany and beyond.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2841276/MINISO_opened_its_newest_store_at_Flinger_Stra_e_27.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2841275/MINISO_Store_IP_Area.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2841274/MINISO_s_new_Zootopia_themed_collection.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2841273/the_store_hosted_a_ribbon_cutting_ceremony.jpg

