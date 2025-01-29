RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Opening the second edition of the Global Labor Market Conference (GLMC), His Excellency Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi, Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, emphasized Saudi Arabia's unwavering commitment to fostering international collaboration and driving innovative solutions to address global labor market challenges. He further underscored the Kingdom's dedication to building a future-ready workforce and ensuring inclusivity and resilience, in alignment with Vision 2030.

MINISTER AL-RAJHI REAFFIRMS SAUDI ARABIA’S GLOBAL LEADERSHIP AND COMMITMENT TO COLLABORATION AT THE GLMC (PRNewsfoto/Global Labor Market Conference)

On the margins of the GLMC, Minister Al-Rajhi met with His Excellency Gilbert Houngbo, Director-General of the International Labour Organization (ILO), to discuss enhanced cooperation between Saudi Arabia and the ILO. A key outcome of these discussions was the signing of a framework cooperation agreement, focusing on the Junior Professional Officer and Secondment Programs. This agreement underscores the Kingdom's commitment to aligning with global best practices and providing young professionals with valuable international training opportunities, further advancing sustainable labor market development.

Minister Al-Rajhi also held a series of high-level bilateral meetings with ministers and officials from Argentina, Kenya, Jordan, Nepal, Pakistan, and Indonesia. These discussions centered on mutual labor market challenges, strategies for building resilient economies, and preparing workforces for the future.

At the conference, the Minister set out two key initiatives including the launch of the Global Labor Market Academy in partnership with the World Bank. The Academy – based in Riyadh – will provide policymakers worldwide, particularly in middle and low-income countries, with the tools to design and implement effective labor market reforms.

The second initiative – the "Navigating Tomorrow" Report – analyzes global labor market trends, identifies key skills and outlines strategies to close skills gaps through lifelong learning and innovative public-private partnerships.

The GLMC brought together over 5,000 participants from 150 countries, including 200 international speakers, CEOs, labor ministers, policymakers, and industry experts. As a vital platform for collaboration, it facilitated the exchange of ideas, strengthened international relationships, and showcased actionable solutions to pressing labor market issues.

