Ministry Brands Acquires Church Motion Graphics

Acquisition further enhances Ministry Brands' ability to help churches engage their communities and paves the way for continued innovation in church operations technology

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ministry Brands , the leading provider of software and services for faith-based, non-profit and other purpose-driven organizations, today announced the acquisition of Church Motion Graphics , a leading ministry-focused design studio dedicated to creating eye-catching background graphics and videos that are specifically designed for use in worship environments. The acquisition is part of Ministry Brands' larger strategic growth plan to bring together best-in-class tools for faith-based organizations. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This acquisition strengthens Ministry Brands' unwavering progress toward innovation. Since 2010, Church Motion Graphics has partnered with thousands of churches worldwide, harnessing the transformative potential of visuals to ignite faith within communities. The company has released more than 20,000 unique worship graphics, slide templates and social graphics. Founded by Jeff McIntosh, Church Motion Graphics was created as a way to help ministries of all sizes have a sophisticated look and feel to match their message.

"We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of Church Motion Graphics and welcome the company's exceptional team to the Ministry Brands family. Church Motion Graphics is renowned for its design and video production capabilities, which have become the standard for faith-based community engagement," said Pat O'Donnell, CEO, Ministry Brands. "Church Motion Graphics is a natural fit for the tens of thousands of customers who rely on Ministry Brand's suite of offerings, and an integral part of our vision for the future of faith-based community management. The ability for purpose driven organizations to deliver the look and feel of quality faith-aligned content, that is also engaging and impactful, is an incredibly valuable addition to the suite of solutions we offer our clients."

Church Motion Graphics augments Ministry Brands' ShareFaith solution – a robust library of ready-to-use images, videos and kids curriculum packages for churches. Nearly 90,000 faith-based organizations rely on Ministry Brands for a variety of integrated services including people and donor management, digital giving, websites, communications, media, event planning, employee and volunteer background screenings, and more.

"Becoming part of Ministry Brands presents is an incredible opportunity to greatly expand our audience and take our offerings to new heights. I am truly excited about this opportunity and the potential it holds for our team and clients," said Jeff McIntosh, Founder and President, Church Motion Graphics. "By combining our expertise with Ministry Brands' broader suite of solutions, resources and reach, we will be able to elevate access to our content and deliver a wider array of services to our existing customers. Together, we will continue to innovate, set trends, and create remarkable solutions that leave a lasting impact."

Ministry Brands' vision for the future is centered around continuously improving the quality of the solutions they offer to their customers and to the market. With a strong commitment to innovation and excellence, Ministry Brands aims to push boundaries and set new standards. Earlier this year, the company launched Ministry Brands Amplify™ - an all-in-one church management platform designed to empower healthy churches in a post-Covid world. This new flagship solution integrates member management, digital giving, mobile app tools, website management and church streaming solutions in one place using a single sign-on.

O'Donnell continued, "With this strategic acquisition, Ministry Brands is making a bold investment in enhancing the quality of the solutions we provide to our customers and the market. Together, we will continue to push boundaries, redefine excellence, and deliver unmatched value to our clients."

About Church Motion Graphics

Church Motion Graphics is a design studio with a focus on ministry that is dedicated to creating graphics and videos for worship environments. Founded in 2010, Church Motion Graphics has worked with thousands of churches around the globe to utilize the power of visuals to inspire faith communities. Church Motion Graphics has sold over 5000 unique motion and still graphics that are in use in church services, conferences, and worship events in as many as 50 countries. It is one of the largest producers of religious media today.

About Ministry Brands

Ministry Brands helps nearly 90,000 purpose-driven organizations grow and increase their impact on the world. We provide community and organizational leaders with integrated solutions covering people and donor management, digital giving, websites, communications, media, event planning, employee and volunteer background screenings, and more. Together, our nearly 700 associates help clients transform how they operate and create positive ripple effects that drive the real human impact for which we all strive. For more information, visit ministrybrands.com.

