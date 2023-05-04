Ministry Brands Opens Tech R&D Centre in Ireland

Largest U.S. provider of technology and services for faith-based and purpose-driven organizations creates 50 jobs in Galway, Ireland to drive product innovation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ministry Brands, the leading software and services company for faith-based and purpose-driven organizations, has announced it is launching a new software research and development centre in Galway, creating 50 new technology jobs. The new facility will focus on product innovation that will help Ministry Brands' customers expand their impact on the communities they serve all over the world.

This project is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Digital & Company Regulation, Dara Calleary, Mary Buckley - Executive Director IDA Ireland, Pat O'Donnell, the CEO of Ministry Brands (center) and the Ministry Brands team Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Digital & Company Regulation, Dara Calleary, Mary Buckley - Executive Director IDA Ireland and Pat O'Donnell, the CEO of Ministry Brands

Speaking at the announcement today Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Digital & Company Regulation, Dara Calleary TD welcomed the investment in the Galway, saying: "I am pleased to support and open Ministry Brands new Technology R&D Centre here in Galway. The 50 new jobs that this centre will create will be a welcome boost to Galway City. Ministry Brands is an industry leader, supporting numerous faith-based organisations, and this centre will allow them to further focus on new product innovation. This new investment in Ireland is a nod again to the talented workforce at our disposal, and all the West has to offer. I wish the team in Ministry Brands every success in this exciting new chapter for their business."

"Our investors and leadership team are committed to elevating the standard for technology and service in our industry," said Pat O'Donnell, CEO of Ministry Brands. "We are incredibly excited to open this new R&D centre in Galway. The talent that is here, along with the support of the Irish government and local community leaders has been incredible and I'm confident that this will be a fantastic, long-term partnership."

Ministry Brands will be hiring platform developers, data warehousing specialists, native mobile and AI developers to staff the Galway R&D centre. Open positions are posted at ministrybrands.com/careers.

Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, USA, Ministry Brands helps 90,000 purpose-driven organizations grow and increase their impact on the world. The company and its 700 employees provide community and organizational leaders with integrated solutions for member and donor management, digital giving, websites, communications, media, event planning, employee and volunteer background screenings, and more. More information can be found at MinistryBrands.com.

Mary Buckley, Executive Director of IDA Ireland said: ''Ministry's decision to establish a research and development centre with 50 jobs is great news for Galway and indeed, the West region. This demonstrates the company's commitment to Ireland and the strength of the talent available here. I wish the team every success with this investment.''

Ministry Brands helps 90,000 purpose-driven organizations grow and increase their impact on the world. We provide community and organizational leaders with integrated solutions covering people and donor management, digital giving, websites, communications, media, event planning, employee and volunteer background screenings, and more. Together, our nearly 700 associates help clients transform how they operate and create positive ripple effects that drive the real human impact for which we all strive. For more information, visit ministrybrands.com.

