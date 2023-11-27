Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development Reaffirms Commitment to Worker Productivity Growth and Collaborative Policies

News provided by

Social Dialogue Forum

27 Nov, 2023, 10:54 ET

  • Successful Conclusion of the 13th Social Dialogue Forum: His Excellency the Minister Ahmad bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi, in collaboration with the King Abdulaziz Center for Cultural Communication, concludes a significant forum addressing "Legislation and Government Policies - Insights and Aspirations".
  • Saudi Arabia Tops G20 in Worker Productivity Growth: The International Labour Organization highlights Saudi Arabia's achievement with a 4.9% growth in worker productivity in 2022.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saudi Arabia's Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, Engineer Ahmed bin Suleiman Al-Rajhi, successfully concluded the 13th Social Dialogue Forum in Riyadh. Organized in collaboration with the King Abdulaziz Center for Cultural Communication, the forum, themed "Legislation and Government Policies - Insights and Aspirations," brought together government representatives, employers, workers, and the International Labour Organization.

Continue Reading
Saudi Minister of Human Resources and Social Development (PRNewsfoto/ALSONWorld)
Saudi Minister of Human Resources and Social Development (PRNewsfoto/ALSONWorld)
The 13th Social Dialogue Forum (PRNewsfoto/ALSONWorld)
The 13th Social Dialogue Forum (PRNewsfoto/ALSONWorld)

Minister Al-Rajhi highlighted the forum's significance in fostering social dialogue, addressing challenges, and creating an empowering society aligned with Saudi Vision 2030.

Acknowledging Saudi Arabia's achievement as the top G20 country in worker productivity growth (4.9% in 2022, according to the International Labour Organization), he emphasized the commitment to collaborative initiatives discussed in five dialogue workshops.

Minister Al-Rajhi said"This forum is vital for creating a vibrant society and work environment. Our success in worker productivity growth underscores our commitment to addressing challenges collaboratively.

"Our noteworthy success in worker productivity growth stands as a compelling testament to our unwavering commitment to proactively confront and overcome challenges through collaborative efforts."

Mr. Yousef Ghallab from the International Labour Organization emphasized the importance of inclusive policies through social dialogue, underlining the value of involving key stakeholders in legislative processes.

The forum delved into economic and social policy matters. Recommendations were approved to address challenges and enhance collaboration on social insurance, documentation of contracts, labor courts, and their connection to the labor system.

The Social Dialogue Forum aims to balance the labor market, protect jobs, and enhance internationally recognized mechanisms, fostering ongoing cooperation and communication among stakeholders.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2285935/ALSONWorld_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2285936/ALSONWorld_2.jpg

SOURCE Social Dialogue Forum

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.