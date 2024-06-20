MiniTool Released Video Converter 3.5 with New Recording Features

VANCOUVER, BC, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MiniTool Software Limited has released a new version of its video converting tool – MiniTool Video Converter 3.5 with brand-new video recording features to optimize your screen capture experience.

What's new in MiniTool Video Converter v3.5:

Support to record 4K computer screens.

computer screens. Support to record videos in MP4 (H264) at 50fps, 30fps, 25fps, 20fps, and 15fps.

Support to record videos of high, standard, or original quality.

Support to set up recording region, sound, output folder, video duration, hotkeys, etc.

Reduce CPU resource usage and keep it below 10%.

UI optimization and bug fixes.

Record 4K Screen at Various Frame Rates

MiniTool Video Converter version 3.5 introduces a whole new screen recording tool that enables you to capture your computer screens with more flexibility. Firstly, you can record your 4K screen without losing quality (original quality). Of course, you can choose to record a standard or high-quality video.

Secondly, the new version of MiniTool Video Converter provides several recording frame rates for you to choose from: 50fps, 30fps, 25fps, 20fps, and 15fps. Whether you want to capture a video at a popular 30fps, at a higher 50 fps, or at a lower fps, you can always find an option that suits your needs.

Thirdly, you are able to do many settings if you record with MiniTool Video Converter v3.5. You can decide your capture area: either full screen or a selected region. You can choose to record screen and audio either from system or from microphone. You can preset the recording duration, customize the output folder, personalize capture shortcuts, etc.

Finally, all recorded videos will be saved in MP4 format of the H264 codec.

Record High-Quality Videos at Low CPU Usage

Although MiniTool Video Converter version 3.5 brings many new features of screen recording, it doesn't increase the usage of computer resources such as processors. Instead, it reduces its CPU occupation and keeps it below 10%. Therefore, you can have a smooth video recording experience without lags. This will avoid common recording problems like video and audio out of sync.

Optimized User Interface and Fixed bugs

MiniTool pays attention to its user experience all the time, striving to ensure a relaxed and enjoyable interaction with its products. This time, the new version of MiniTool Video Converter also improves its user experience by optimizing its interface and fixing some bugs.

About MiniTool Video Converter

MiniTool Video Converter is a professional and all-in-one video/audio converter, screen recorder, as well as video downloader developed by MiniTool Software Ltd. It enables you to convert video and audio files between any of its supported 1000+ formats, including both video and audio formats.

Besides, MiniTool Video Converter allows you to record part or full of your computer screen at its original resolution, including 4K and 1080p. You can add the system sound or microphone audio to your recordings. Various recording frame rates are also available. If you want to record video of a fixed time, you can preset the recording duration. It will automatically stop recording when it reaches the period.

About MiniTool® Software Ltd.

MiniTool® Software Ltd. is a committed software development firm. It provides you with complete business software solutions in the video conversion, video editing, data recovery, partition management, and system performance boosting industry.

SOURCE MiniTool Software Limited