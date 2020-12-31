MiniTool Releases Partition Wizard 12.3: Add Portuguese & Enhance Data Recovery

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MiniTool just released Partition Wizard 12.3 on December 28, 2020, which is the third cumulative update this year. This update has Portuguese language package added and the Data Recovery feature upgraded to its latest build.

Portuguese Added

As a cutting-edge disk partitioning utility for Windows computers, MiniTool Partition Wizard is always making efforts to expand its user groups worldwide and improve its user experience.

Before this update, Partition Wizard has already supported English, Japanese, German, French, Italian, Korean and Spanish. This time, MiniTool Partition Wizard 12.3 adds Portuguese option, which helps the program gain popularity worldwide further.

Updated Data Recovery

This update upgrades the Data Recovery feature to the latest build, which adds the following two main features: the ability of scanning specific locations, and the ability of recognizing and recovering data from exFAT partitions.

1. Recover Data from Specific Locations

Before this update, the Data Recovery feature allows users to scan a specific partition, unallocated space, and the entire hard disk drive. This time, the update adds the Specific Location feature, allowing users to scan computer Desktop, Recycle Bin, and a particular folder, computer SD card. This helps recover data more accurately and faster.

2. Fully Support exFAT Partitions

The Data Recovery feature allows users to recover data from various file systems, even though the file system is not recognized. For those recognizable file systems, the Data Recovery module will label them in the scanning result. But for those unrecognizable file systems, MiniTool Partition Wizard will list them under the RAW file group.

Partition Wizard 12.3 adds the ability of recognizing exFAT partitions to the Data Recovery feature, allowing users to find and save data more easily from the scanning results, especially if the data that users want to retrieve is in exFAT partitions. Currently, MiniTool Partition Wizard Data Recovery feature can recognize NTFS, FAT, and exFAT file systems.

More Improvements

MiniTool Partition Wizard also brings some small improvements and bug fixes.

About MiniTool Partition Wizard

MiniTool® Software Ltd. is a dedicated software development company, providing customers with complete business software solutions in the data recovery, partition management and data backup & restore industry.

MiniTool Partition Wizard is MiniTool's flagship product. With ten years of development, it becomes a full-featured partition manager.

For more information please visit its official sites:

https://www.minitool.com

https://www.partitionwizard.com/

SOURCE MiniTool Software Limited

Related Links

http://www.minitool.com

