Minnesota and Michigan Nonprofits Collaborate with Internet2 to Advance Digital Inclusion with eduroam

Learning Network of Minnesota and Merit Network Join the eduroam Support Organizations Program to Bring Global Wi-Fi Access to Schools, Libraries, and More

WASHINGTON, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- K-12 students, teachers, and staff across Minnesota and Michigan will soon benefit from broader access to secure, seamless Wi-Fi through eduroam. Internet2 announced today that the Learning Network of Minnesota , in collaboration with the University of Minnesota and Minnesota State Colleges and Universities, and Merit Network have joined its eduroam Support Organizations program to extend Wi-Fi access across their states.

Digital Inclusion and Global Access with eduroam

Expanding eduroam Wi-Fi access in Minnesota and Michigan is a significant step forward in ensuring that teaching and learning communities have reliable connectivity at schools, libraries, museums, and other community anchor institutions. This initiative also helps close the persistent digital divide in areas underserved by broadband, where students lack the internet access needed to complete online assignments at home.

"Given the national spotlight on internet affordability, this partnership just makes sense. eduroam will stitch together existing Wi-Fi investments Merit members already have in place, and open up secure, fast, and reliable connectivity options for Michigan's K-12 students," said Roger Blake, president and CEO of Merit Network. "Working across higher ed, libraries, museums, and K-12 schools, we're creating a K-20 community resource that makes no-cost network access easier for students and enables them to feel digitally connected to campus, cultural, and library spaces in ways that will support them as they explore postsecondary options."

eduroam is the global Wi-Fi roaming access service specifically designed for the research and education (R&E) community. It is available at over 33,000 locations in more than 100 countries. In the U.S., where the service is operated by Internet2, eduroam's 3,400 hotspots and 1,100 participating institutions support millions of students, teachers, faculty, researchers, and staff.

The Learning Network of Minnesota and Merit Network put forth proposals in April 2024 to join the eduroam Support Organizations program, which is geared toward more quickly scaling eduroam through collaboration among Internet2 and participating state-based R&E organizations that support K-12.

"The Learning Network of Minnesota exists to promote access to public higher education throughout our state. In our current environment, technology plays a key role in accessing education and related services. We support the availability of secure and reliable internet connectivity for all in our state," said Kim Briske, executive director of the Learning Network of Minnesota. "Expanding eduroam access to our preK-12 schools, libraries, and museums creates an improved experience for our academic and research communities, as well as providing additional connectivity for underserved student populations. Expanded eduroam access in Minnesota is a logical next step in supporting students at all levels throughout the state."

Extending Connectivity Through Collaboration

The eduroam Support Organizations program, initiated by Internet2 in 2020, accelerates the adoption of eduroam in areas traditionally underserved by high-speed, reliable internet access. Through collaboration, Internet2 and state-based R&E organizations like the Learning Network of Minnesota and Merit Network are helping to close access gaps by bringing eduroam access to more locations. The goal is to provide seamless connectivity for students, educators, and researchers wherever learning happens – in school and out in their communities.

"eduroam Support Organizations bring invaluable technical expertise to the success of the program. However, it is their deep and trusted ties to their local communities that make it work, ensuring eduroam reaches the places where students need it most," said Kevin Morooney, vice president of Trust and Identity and NET+ at Internet2. "Through collaboration fueled by shared goals and passion for the mission, we're making significant strides to support digital inclusion and advance equitable opportunities for learning and discovery."

Today, more than 330 K-12 schools, libraries, museums, and other community spaces across the U.S. offer eduroam access – with a nearly 200% increase in eduroam Support Organizations-enabled hotspots since the program launched. Thanks to the efforts of the eduroam Support Organizations, the U.S. now leads in K-12 eduroam deployments.

Bridging the Digital Divide Across Nine States

The eduroam Support Organizations program now serves nine states: Arizona, Connecticut, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Washington. Participants include:

These organizations are working together to expand Wi-Fi access for students and communities in their states, address shared challenges, and exchange knowledge and resources.

For more information about the program and participants, visit the eduroam Support Organizations website and view the 2023 eduroam Support Organizations Status Report . Discover where you can roam with a map of eduroam connectors in the U.S. and worldwide .

About Internet2

Internet2® is a nonprofit, member-driven advanced technology community founded by the nation's leading higher education institutions in 1996. Internet2 serves 336 U.S. universities, 58 government agencies, 46 regional and state education networks and through them supports more than 80,000 community anchor institutions, over 1,000 InCommon participants, 62 leading corporations working with our community, and 70 national research and education network operators that represent more than 100 countries.

Internet2 delivers a diverse portfolio of technology solutions that leverages, integrates, and amplifies the strengths of its members and helps support their educational, research, and community service missions. Internet2's core infrastructure components include the nation's largest and fastest research and education network that was built to deliver advanced, customized services that are accessed and secured by the community-developed trust and identity framework. For more information: https://internet2.edu .

About the Learning Network of Minnesota

The Learning Network of Minnesota (LNM or Learning Network) is the core telecommunications network infrastructure that supports public higher education in Minnesota and is critical for daily campus and system operations. The Learning Network connects college campuses, system offices, regional learning centers, tribal learning centers, research centers, and extension offices. The LNM also connects to K-12 districts, healthcare centers, government entities, public libraries, and private sector sites. The LNM is operated in partnership with the Minnesota IT Services (MNIT) and uses the State of Minnesota's network. For more information: https://www.minnstate.edu/system/lnm.

About Merit Network

Merit Network, Inc. is an independent nonprofit corporation governed by Michigan's public universities. Merit owns and operates America's longest-running regional research and education network. In 1966, Michigan's public universities created Merit as a shared resource to help meet their common need for networking assistance. Since its formation, Merit Network has remained at the forefront of research and education networking expertise and services. Merit provides high-performance networking, IT, Security, and community engagement solutions to Michigan's public universities, colleges, K-12 organizations, libraries, state government, healthcare, and other nonprofit organizations. Merit Network aims to continue its efforts to promote digital equity and infrastructure expansion in rural communities within the state through the Michigan Moonshot initiative, which has been providing programs and services to facilitate broadband expansion and capacity building within local governments since 2018. For more information: www.merit.edu.

