Minnesota Cremation Services™ Becomes Minnesota's Only CERT Certified Woman-Owned Cremation Provider

MINNEAPOLIS, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Minnesota Cremation Services™ has been certified as a Women Business Enterprise (WBE), Small Business Enterprise (SBE), and Emerging Small Business Enterprise (ESBE) through the Central Certification (CERT) Program, becoming the only CERT Certified Woman-Owned Cremation Provider in Minnesota.

For founder Amber Kramer, the certification represents more than a business milestone. It reflects the changing face of an industry.

Less than 40 years ago, only about 5% of funeral directors in the United States were women. Today, women account for approximately 42% to 43% of licensed funeral directors, and the next generation is reshaping the profession. Women now make up the majority of students entering mortuary science programs, increasing from 40% of enrolled students in 2007 to 72% by 2019.

While the profession is evolving, the ownership of funeral homes has changed as well.

Over the past two decades, many funeral homes and cremation providers have become part of larger regional and national organizations through acquisitions. In many cases, the familiar local name remains on the building, even though ownership has changed.

Minnesota Cremation Services was founded to offer families another choice: a local, woman owned cremation provider committed to transparency, affordability, and compassionate care.

"Families deserve to know who they're trusting with one of the most important moments of their lives," said Amber Kramer, Founder of Minnesota Cremation Services. "We built Minnesota Cremation Services to be different. We're locally owned, independently operated, transparent with our pricing, and committed to treating every family with the compassion and dignity they deserve."

Minnesota Cremation Services was designed with today's families in mind. The company's team of licensed funeral directors, hospice nurses, and experienced care professionals is dedicated exclusively to cremation, providing compassionate guidance every step of the way. Families benefit from transparent pricing, clear communication, local ownership, and the peace of mind that their loved one remains in the care of Minnesota Cremation Services throughout the entire cremation process.

The company's CERT certification further distinguishes Minnesota Cremation Services as the only CERT certified Woman Owned cremation provider in Minnesota.

"This certification isn't just about us," Kramer said. "It's about showing what's possible. Today, more women are choosing careers in funeral service than ever before, and I hope our journey encourages even more women to become funeral directors, own funeral homes, and help shape the future of death care."

Minnesota Cremation Services serves families throughout the Greater Minneapolis–St. Paul area and Central Minnesota with a mission centered on honesty, affordability, and exceptional care. The company believes families deserve a provider where ownership is local, pricing is straightforward, and every decision is made with the family's best interests in mind.

About Minnesota Cremation Services™

Minnesota Cremation Services™ is a local, woman-owned cremation provider serving families throughout the Greater Minneapolis–St. Paul area and Central Minnesota. The company specializes exclusively in direct cremation, offering transparent pricing and compassionate care from a dedicated team of licensed funeral directors, hospice nurses, and experienced care professionals.

Media Contact

Minnesota Cremation Services™

(651) 259-9999

www.cremationservicesmn.com

[email protected]

SOURCE Minnesota Cremation Services