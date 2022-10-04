Minnesota Dental Association Announces 2022-2023 Officers and Trustees

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New officers and trustees were elected at the Minnesota Dental Association's annual House of Delegates meeting on September 23 in Rochester.

The newly elected 2022-2023 officers include Dr. Tim Holland as president; Dr. Rosalie Perpich as president-elect; Dr. Alejandro Aguirre as first vice-president; Dr. Scott Wagnild as second vice-president; and Dr. Loren Taple as treasurer. Continuing his term as speaker of the house is Dr. Stephen McDonnell.

Dr. Holland practices at Holland Family Dental in Owatonna. Dr. Perpich practices at Stillwater Family Dental in Oak Park Heights. Dr. Aguirre recently retired and resides in Plymouth. Dr. Scott Wagnild practices at Northern Lakes Dental in Fergus Falls. Dr. Loren Taple practices at Northwood Dental in Eagan.

Reelected to second terms as trustees were Dr. Zach Hazelton (Bemidji), Northwestern District and Dr. John Noack (Northfield), Southeastern District. Dr. Amber Cziok (Litchfield) was elected to complete the remaining one-year term as trustee in the West Central District.

Other trustees currently serving include Dr. Geetha Damodaran (White Bear Lake), Saint Paul District; Dr. Kimberly Lindquist (Duluth), Northeastern District; Dr. Lee Ann Herbert (Minneapolis), Minneapolis District; Dr. Seth Huiras (Montgomery), Southern District; and Mr. Kevin Marzolf (Minneapolis), Student District.

The Association looks forward to a successful year working under the direction of these dedicated leaders.

The Minnesota Dental Association is the voice of dentistry in Minnesota, representing practicing dentists. It is committed to the highest standards of oral health and access to care for all Minnesotans. Learn more at: www.mndental.org.

