Minnesota Dental Association Seeking to Put Teeth in Medicaid Reimbursement for State's Children

The public affairs campaign, sponsored by the Minnesota Dental Association along with local media throughout the state, is designed to educate citizens and their elected representatives about the financial and health implications of maintaining the status quo regarding the state's Medicaid policy. Nearly six in ten children from low-income Minnesota families are not receiving the dental care they need. Dentists throughout the state agree that this circumstance is creating a dental access to care crisis of extraordinary proportions.

Dr. Kevin Dens, a dentist from Baxter, Minn., said, "The system for dental care in our state is working in all areas, except one – Medicaid reimbursement. As dentists, we are committed to providing excellent care to our patients regardless of their ability to pay." However, bottom of the pack reimbursement rates are forcing many dentists to make tough decisions on accepting new patients. "We want to continue to do our part," Dens said, "but this is not a sustainable model and it's causing an access to dental care crisis in Minnesota."

It makes good economic sense for Minnesota, its citizens and its dentists to invest more appropriately in dental Medicaid funding, according to Minnesota Dental Association Executive Director Carmelo Cinqueonce. Closing the funding gap would cost approximately $50-60 million dollars per year over the two-year biennium. This is less than three-tenths of one percent of the budget. "The cost to the state in dental-related emergency room visits alone makes up nearly all of that investment," Cinqueonce said.

Over the past 10 years, the trends have only gotten worse. In 2010, the number of children on Medicaid receiving dental care at least once per year was at an already low rate of 44 percent. By 2015, that number had dropped to 41 percent and it is still declining.

Cinqueonce added, "Minnesotans expect more from their health care system. The dentists of Minnesota expect more. And, quite frankly, my experience is that many of our legislative policy makers expect more. We are re-launching this campaign because we firmly believe that education is the key. As the problem is spotlighted, we have every confidence that the people of Minnesota and policymakers will act and our quality of life as it relates to dental care will improve for everyone."

An increase in Medicaid reimbursement for dental care provides the clearest path to improving utilization for the most vulnerable patient populations living in the state. Studies show that states that have committed to a payment model that moves Medicaid reimbursement in line with commercial insurance rates coupled with administrative simplification have all but closed the gap in access to care between commercial patients and Medicaid patients.

"It's more than just about a nice smile," Cinqueonce said. "All Minnesotans deserve access to quality health care and that includes dental care. This is about giving all of us a reason to smile."

The Minnesota Dental Association is a statewide professional membership organization representing dentists and dental student with a membership exceeding 3,000. The non-profit organization is committed to serving as a trusted, credible resource to the public while supporting the dental profession through innovation, advocacy and education. For more information or to pledge support, go to helpmnsmile.org.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/minnesota-dental-association-seeking-to-put-teeth-in-medicaid-reimbursement-for-states-children-300664321.html

SOURCE Minnesota Dental Association

Related Links

http://www.mndental.org

