Minnesota Dental Association Warns Sour Treats Might Spell Trouble for Your Teeth!

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Halloween the Minnesota Dental Association advises treat-givers to make tooth-healthy choices and to pass on popular sour candy options. They might seem harmless, but these tricky treats may haunt teeth later on.

While the sweet-and-sour delights can be tempting, beware—the acid in sour candies weakens and wears away tooth enamel, which is essential to healthy teeth. It can cause tooth decay and contribute to cavities. In some cases, the damage can be severe and lead to permanent tooth loss. Yikes!

But fear not, there are plenty of fang-tastic alternatives to keep smiles bright and healthy! Check out these tooth-healthy ideas:

Sugarless gum





Stickers





Pencils or crayons





Trail mix or peanuts in their shells





100% juice boxes





Small chocolate treats (just skip the sticky stuff!)

If you have little monsters who do eat sour candy, encourage them to eat cheese or drink milk afterward, or swish their mouth with water, to neutralize the acids. And remember, brush two times a day using fluoride toothpaste and a soft toothbrush – and don't forget to floss! Most of all, protect teeth throughout the year by reducing or eliminating sour candies from your treat list.

The Minnesota Dental Association and its members have taken a national lead in educating parents, teachers, and children with a campaign called "The Power of Sour on Your Teeth." Find out more at www.powerofsour.com.

The Minnesota Dental Association is the voice of dentistry in Minnesota, representing practicing dentists. It is committed to the highest standards of oral health and access to care for all Minnesotans. Learn more at: www.mndental.org.

SOURCE Minnesota Dental Association