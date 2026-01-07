Minnesota Dentists Offering Free Dental Care for Children in Need February 6 & 7, 2026

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Minnesota dentists will offer free dental care to children in need on February 6 and 7, 2026, and appointments are available now. Hundreds of dental professionals are volunteering in clinics across the state through the Minnesota Dental Association's (MDA) Give Kids a Smile program.

Families can easily find a participating clinic with open appointments by visiting www.mndental.org or by contacting the United Way—dial 2-1-1 or text your ZIP code to 898-211. Once a clinic is identified, appointments are scheduled directly with the dental office. No eligibility questions are asked, helping remove barriers that might prevent children from getting needed care.

Children must be 18 years or younger and accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. The services available at each clinic will be explained when families make their appointment. To better serve Minnesota's diverse communities, volunteers who speak multiple languages will be available at several locations.

The need for children's dental care remains urgent:

Tooth decay is one of the most common chronic diseases of childhood.

Children from low-income families are twice as likely to have untreated cavities compared to children from higher-income families.

More than half of children aged 6 to 8 have had a cavity in their baby teeth, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Well over half of Minnesota children enrolled in Medicaid have not received dental services in the past year.

Since 2003, Minnesota dentists have provided free dental care to more than 92,000 children through Give Kids a Smile, delivering services valued at over $30.5 million.

For more information about the Minnesota Dental Association's Give Kids a Smile program, visit mndental.org .

The Minnesota Dental Association is the voice of dentistry in Minnesota, representing practicing dentists. It is committed to the highest standards of oral health and access to care for all Minnesotans. Learn more at: www.mndental.org.

