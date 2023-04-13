Minnesota Hemp Company to Gift Customers 4,200 Delta-9 THC Gummies for 4/20

In celebration of the first April 20 since state legalization of hemp-derived THC edibles, single-origin hemp brand Verist executes a massive free-product promotion.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Minnesota hemp brand Verist today announced a four-day product promotion in which they will gift 4,200 hemp-derived Delta-9 THC gummies to new customers throughout the state during the week of 4/20, the unofficial tentpole holiday of cannabis culture.

The Verist 4/20 promotion celebrates the first April 20 since hemp-derived THC edibles were legalized in Minnesota in July 2022, and comes as a new statewide marijuana legalization bill is making its way through legislative committee approvals.

Free gummies for everyone!

"We're seeing unprecedented opportunity for the hemp industry in our state, and Minnesotans are excited," said Verist co-founder Nicola Peterson. "Gifting free gummies on a large scale like this celebrates that growth while giving back to those who support small businesses like ours."

To get their free THC gummies as part of the 4/20 promotion, new Verist customers can enter their email address at shopverist.com and receive a code for a free 10-pack of Delta-9 THC gummies, valid through April 30, 2023. Participants can choose the flavor of the gummies and are only required to pay shipping.

In order to be eligible for the promotion, participants must be one of the first 420 new customers (those not already subscribed to the Verist mailing list) to enter their email address between Monday, April 17, and Thursday, April 20, 2023. They must also be 21 years of age or older and a resident of Minnesota.

"Verist exists because we believe in the power of hemp to help improve people's lives, and we can't wait to celebrate 4/20 by gifting customers with a product we're so proud of," said Peterson. "In the current THC market, inconsistent, low-quality and even illegal products are easy to come by, which is why we're eager to help people discover a consistently beneficial, high-quality THC experience they can trust."

Although the 4/20 promotion is primarily designed to help those unfamiliar with Verist to discover the brand's superior quality, current customers can also get in on the free gummy action. A separate code for a free 10-pack of Delta-9 THC gummies will be sent to existing Verist email subscribers on April 17 and will be valid for the first 100 customers who redeem it before 11:59 pm on April 30, 2023.

Verist's 4/20 promotion starts Monday, April 17 and runs through April 20, while supplies last. For more information, visit shopverist.com , or follow @veristjoy on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Verist

Founded in 2020 in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Verist is a single-origin hemp brand crafting high-quality CBD and THC remedies––and the only Minnesota brand to use hemp grown exclusively on a fourth-generation family farm. Verist hemp is grown organically, ethically and sustainably, with founders Aaron and Nicola Peterson and their team personally overseeing the entire process from seed to shelf. The company offers a range of superior products, including hemp-derived Delta-9 THC gummies and CBD gummies, oils, body butters and other topicals available for purchase at shopverist.com . Verist products are also sold at a range of fine Minnesota retailers, and the brand often has a presence at local beer, wine and THC events that create connection and build community.

