Minnesota High School Students Reveal Rat Rod Karts to Motorsports Legends Richard Petty and Billy Lane

The year-long project is part of national retailer and manufacturer Northern Tool + Equipment's Tools for the Trades™ program

BURNSVILLE, Minn., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Minnesota high schools, Minneapolis Public Schools and Lakeville North High School, revealed the rat rod karts they built from scratch to their celebrity mentors: NASCAR Legend Richard Petty and celebrity motorcycle builder Billy Lane.

The Karts Revealed - Tools For The Trades™ Rat Rod Go Kart Build-Off

Students spent the year building karts in class as part of Northern Tool + Equipment's Tools for the Trades™ program, designed to provide high school career and technical education programs with professional-grade tools and equipment to properly teach the trades and expose students to experiences in these industries.

"We learned a lot about metal bodywork and how to use professional-grade tools we'd use on a job site," said Dylan Stoler, a Lakeville North High School student.

Watch our final recap to see the completed karts and learn more about the lasting impact Tools for the Trades™ is having on students.

"Through the build, I learned working in the trades is something to be proud of. Making this kart using hands-on skills felt like a real job," said Luis Torres, a student from Minneapolis Public Schools.

