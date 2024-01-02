Minnesota Dentists Offering Free Dental Care for Children in Need February 2 & 3, 2024

News provided by

Minnesota Dental Association

02 Jan, 2024, 14:36 ET

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Minnesota dentists are offering free dental care for children in need on February 2 and 3, 2024. Appointments can be booked now. The Minnesota Dental Association (MDA) has hundreds of dental professionals volunteering at clinics across the state for Give Kids a Smile.

Finding a clinic with open appointments is as easy as visiting www.mndental.org or contacting the United Way – simply dial 2-1-1 on your phone or text your zip code to 898-211. Appointments can then be scheduled directly with the dental office. No eligibility questions are asked in an effort to remove any possible barrier to care.

Patients must be 18 years or younger and accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Specific services provided at each location will be outlined when an appointment is scheduled. Volunteers speaking multiple languages are available at several locations to help with language barriers.

Among the challenges:

  • Tooth decay is one of the most chronic diseases in children and adolescents.
  • Children from low-income families are twice as likely to have untreated cavities as higher-income children.
  • Over half of children, aged 6 to 8 years, have had a cavity in their baby teeth, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
  • Well over half of Minnesota children enrolled in Medicaid have not received dental services in the past year.

Minnesota dentists have provided free care to 84,000 children and donated services valued at more than $26 million since 2003.

For more information about the Minnesota Dental Association's Give Kids a Smile, visit mndental.org.

The Minnesota Dental Association is the voice of dentistry in Minnesota, representing practicing dentists. It is committed to the highest standards of oral health and access to care for all Minnesotans. Learn more at: www.mndental.org.

SOURCE Minnesota Dental Association

Also from this source

Minnesota Dental Association Announces 2023-2024 Officers and Trustees

New officers and trustees were elected at the Minnesota Dental Association's annual House of Delegates meeting on September 27 in Bloomington. The...

Dr. Rosalie Perpich Installed as President of Minnesota Dental Association

Dr. Rosalie Perpich was installed as president of the Minnesota Dental Association (MDA) for the 2023-2024 term at the Association's annual House of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Dentistry

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Children

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.