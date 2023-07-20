MINNESOTA STATE UNIVERSITY TEAMSTERS TO HOLD VIRTUAL NEWS CONFERENCE ON STRIKE AUTHORIZATION VOTE

Teamsters Local 320

20 Jul, 2023, 18:42 ET

800 MNSU Teamsters at Seven Campuses Authorize Strike by 97.5% if Mediation Fails

MINNEAPOLIS, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Minnesota State University (MNSU) administrative and service faculty represented by Teamsters Local 320 will host a virtual news conference on Friday, July 21, at 1:00 p.m. CT to announce their strike authorization vote and next steps in state mediation.

MNSU administrative and service faculty work in admissions, financial aid, housing, health services, mental health services, student registration, course scheduling, student activities, event planning, teaching, international student services, and more. All students during their journeys at Minnesota State Universities are in contact and will receive help from administrative and service faculty. These faculty members are vital for student success and institutional success.

Administrative and service faculty voted by 97.5 percent to authorize a strike if Minnesota State does not advance the workers' economic priorities for living wages and for an equity and compression study.

Local 320 represents more than 800 administrative and service faculty at seven MNSU campuses, including Bemidji State University, Metro State University, Minnesota State University Mankato, Moorhead State University, Saint Cloud State University, Southwest Minnesota State University, and Winona State University.

WHAT:

News conference for Minnesota State administrative service faculty strike vote authorization and next steps

WHERE:

Zoom. Join here.

WHEN:

Friday, July 21, at 1:00 p.m. CT

For more information, visit asfrising.com.

Contact:
Kristi Modrow, (320) 308-6080
[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 320

