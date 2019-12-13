Minnesota Vikings Star Kyle Rudolph Partners with American Cancer Society and NFL to Announce the Super Bowl Experience of a Lifetime that Gives Back

ATLANTA, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Cancer Society (ACS) through its National Football League (NFL) Crucial Catch partnership and ACS Ambassador Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph announced today a fan experience of a lifetime at Super Bowl LIV in Miami in support of the fight against cancer. Through the Crucial Catch Super Bowl Sweepstakes, fans can support Crucial Catch's mission of increasing early-detection and cancer prevention while enjoying a VIP trip to the NFL's biggest game.

The lucky fan will enjoy bragging rights of experiencing the big game with a to be announced international celebrity, who will take the torch from superstar Vanessa Hudgens, the newest ACS global ambassador. In providing the ultimate Super Bowl LIV experience, the NFL and American Cancer Society continue their commitment to leading the fight against cancer and addressing the unequal burden of cancer in underserved communities.

NFL fans can donate a minimum of $10 to the American Cancer Society at CrucialCatch.NFL.com for a chance to win the Crucial Catch Super Bowl Sweepstakes. The winner and a guest and will receive round trip airfare to Miami, lodging, two tickets to Super Bowl LIV sitting with a celebrity, pre-game sideline passes, access to the hottest parties in Miami and other exclusive perks.

ACS Ambassador Rudolph has been committed to the fight against cancer from a young age, when his brother was diagnosed with pediatric cancer. "I know first-hand the impact cancer can have on families, which is why, especially during the holidays, I want to do all that I can to help other families battling this disease," said Rudolph. "By entering to win the Crucial Catch Super Bowl Sweepstakes, your donation to the American Cancer Society will help people in need, and you may also win a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Super Bowl LIV. That's truly a gift that keeps on giving."

Rudolph is an annual attendee of the Vikings and American Cancer Society's "Crucial Catch-Intercept Cancer" luncheon and he has served as an American Cancer Society Ambassador since 2017.

Since 2009, the NFL and American Cancer Society have partnered in the commitment to the fight against cancer. Crucial Catch helps more people catch cancer early, when it may be easier to treat and focuses on the prevention and early detection of multiple cancers particularly in high-risk communities.

"We're so thankful for Kyle's continued commitment to fight cancer and for using his platform to raise awareness of this incredible opportunity for a lucky fan," said Sharon Byers, Chief Development, Marketing and Communications Officer, American Cancer Society. "The Super Bowl Sweepstakes is a wonderful opportunity to have the chance to enjoy an unbelievable experience at the Super Bowl while knowing you're helping to save lives in the fight against cancer."

The sweepstakes will be operated by Fanthropic, a 15 Seconds of Fame company. "Our meaningful partnership with ACS represents another great opportunity to help raise funds for an important and worthwhile cause, while at the same time offering incredible once-in-a-lifetime experiences to fans. ACS will receive 100% of the net proceeds from this campaign, a hallmark of Fanthropic since being acquired by 15 Seconds of Fame," said Michael Mackey, Chief Business Officer at 15 Seconds of Fame and Chairman of Fanthropic.



At Super Bowl LIII, actress and ACS Global Ambassador Vanessa Hudgens hosted Vermont native and inaugural NFL Crucial Catch Super Bowl Sweepstakes winner Kristin Close and her husband Stuart, who battled a brain tumor in 2012. Close was one of more than 10,000 entries into the sweepstakes.

For more information and to donate, please visit http://crucialcatch.nfl.com

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is attacking cancer from every angle. For more information go to www.cancer.org.

About Crucial Catch

The NFL, its clubs, the NFL Players Association and the American Cancer Society are committed to the fight against cancer. Crucial Catch expands the impact of the NFL's work around breast cancer to address multiple types of cancer through prevention, early detection, and timely access to follow-up care. Since 2009, the first year of the NFL's Crucial Catch campaign, the league's work has raised more than $20 million for the American Cancer Society. Money raised through Crucial Catch supports the American Society's Community Health Advocates implementing Nationwide Grants for Empowerment and Equity (CHANGE) program, which promotes health equity and addresses cancer-related disparities. To date, the program has impacted more than 1 million people with lifesaving resources. Visit nfl.com/crucialcatch to learn more and get involved.

About Fanthropic

Fanthropic is a game-changing community of sports fans, athletes, and professional teams empowering individuals to make a real and lasting impact for charitable causes that matter. Harnessing the passion of fans and the power of teamwork, Fanthropic combines sports and philanthropy to create a new model for giving back in the hometown of every major and minor sports team across the U.S. Fanthropic is a wholly-owned subsidiary of 15 Seconds of Fame (15SOF), the revolutionary social media app that delivers fans their video board and TV broadcast appearances from live events. Fanthropic is the first and only experiential company in sports and entertainment which receives no fee on the proceeds to their charity and foundation partners. For more information visit https://www.fanthropic.com.

