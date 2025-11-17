Minnesotans Prepare to Fuel Vital Community Work on Give to the Max Day

Annual tradition of generosity, hosted by GiveMN, returns Nov. 20 to raise millions for nonprofits and schools across Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Give to the Max Day, Minnesota's largest annual celebration of generosity, returns Thursday, Nov. 20. The statewide giving holiday, organized by GiveMN, rallies tens of thousands of donors from around the world each year to support thousands of Minnesota nonprofits and schools. Since its launch in 2009, Give to the Max has raised more than $430 million for over 14,000 organizations across Minnesota, making it one of the largest and most impactful giving days in the nation.

Last year, thousands of donors raised more than $37 million for over 6,000 nonprofits and schools across Minnesota. Those organizations meet urgent needs, from food insecurity to mental health care, and sustain community lifelines like youth sports and arts. Give to the Max Day comes to life when Minnesotans show up with generosity — giving early, giving often, and giving together to create lasting impact in local communities.

"This day reminds us that generosity is one of Minnesota's greatest strengths," said Jenna Ray, CEO and executive director of GiveMN, the nonprofit behind Give to the Max. "When we give together, we're not just funding nonprofits. We're investing in the solutions and the futures we want for our communities. That commitment makes Minnesota stronger and reflects the best of who we are."

Donors can visit GiveMN.org to discover and support thousands of causes. Search tools make it easy to find organizations by name, keyword, location, category, or leadership, including BIPOC- and LGBTQIA+-led and serving organizations, which historically receive less funding than their peers.

Early giving began Nov. 1, and the campaign will continue through Give to the Max Day on Thursday, Nov. 20. Prize grants will be awarded daily through early giving, and donations will automatically be entered to win a randomized "golden ticket" drawing every 15 minutes on Give to the Max Day, adding anywhere from $500 to $10,000 to selected donors' gifts.

A Minnesota Tradition of Generosity

Give to the Max Day has become a beloved statewide tradition that continues to thrive even as national charitable giving trends decline. Most donations are under $100, but their collective strength adds up to an extraordinary impact. Over 730,000 donors have participated since the campaign's start, fueling vital work from rural food shelves to mental health services, local theaters, and community schools.

This year's campaign is made possible by generous support from the Bush Foundation, Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation, Southwest Initiative Foundation, Northwest Minnesota Foundation, Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation, West Central Initiative, Initiative Foundation, and Wealth Management Solutions. GiveMN.org is a year-round hub for generosity across Minnesota. Donors can set up monthly gifts, develop fundraisers for their favorite causes and download reports of their giving history. For more information, and to participate in Give to the Max Day 2025, visit GiveMN.org.

About GiveMN

GiveMN is an independent nonprofit organization working to ignite generosity and grow giving through GiveMN.org, Minnesota's giving marketplace.

Since 2009, more than 730,000 donors have made gifts through GiveMN.org to make a difference for causes in their communities. Through this online marketplace for generosity and events like the annual Give to the Max Day, GiveMN has helped to generate more than $430 million for more than 14,000 nonprofits.

Launched in 2009 by the Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation, GiveMN is supported by generous foundation and corporate partners, contributions from individual donors, and revenue from its programs.

