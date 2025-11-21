Record-Breaking Generosity Powers Give to the Max Day 2025

Donors raise more than $37.8 million for over 6,000 Minnesota schools and nonprofits during annual statewide giving holiday

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tens of thousands of donors from Minnesota and around the country came together to give more than $37.8 million to over 6,000 organizations during yesterday's Give to the Max Day, the 17th annual statewide giving event for Minnesota nonprofits and schools. This year's giving total surpassed $37.1 million, breaking last year's record.

The outpouring of support from donors during this year's record-breaking Give to the Max Day demonstrates how the generosity of thousands of individuals adds up to provide essential funding to organizations across Minnesota, many of which rely on Give to the Max Day as their primary annual fundraiser.

"Yesterday, Minnesotans came together across zip codes, causes and communities to make history," said Jenna Ray, CEO and executive director of GiveMN. "This record-breaking year is powerful because it was fueled by thousands of neighbors giving what they could. Give to the Max Day shows that when we give together, we all thrive together."

Contributions and participation to Give to the Max Day 2025 spanned all 87 Minnesota counties and every U.S. state.

"Every gift, whether $10 or $1,000, is a thread that weaves a stronger, more connected Minnesota," said Ray. "Yesterday's generosity proves again that generosity isn't about the size of a single donation, but the collective power of thousands of Minnesotans giving and working together. That's what fuels vital work in every corner of our state."

GiveMN distributed over $109,000 in prize grants to Minnesota organizations with "Golden Ticket" drawings every 15 minutes, adding a surprise element of generosity for donors across the state. This year, the grand prize Super-Sized Golden Ticket awarded a $10,000 bonus to Twin Cities Community Agricultural Land Trust in Minneapolis.

This year's campaign is made possible by generous support from the Bush Foundation, Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation, Southwest Initiative Foundation, Northwest Minnesota Foundation, Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation, West Central Initiative, Initiative Foundation and Wealth Management Solutions.

Giving continues year-round

GiveMN.org is a year-round hub for generosity across Minnesota. Donors can discover causes, set up monthly gifts, and create fundraisers for the nonprofits and schools they care about most. For more information, and to participate in Give to the Max Day 2025, visit GiveMN.org.

About GiveMN

GiveMN is an independent nonprofit organization working to ignite generosity and grow giving through GiveMN.org, Minnesota's giving marketplace.

Since 2009, more than 770,000 donors have made gifts safely and easily through GiveMn.org, making a difference for causes in their communities. Through this online marketplace for generosity and giving events like the annual Give to the Max Day, GiveMN has helped to generate more than $430 million for more than 14,000 nonprofits and schools.

Launched in 2009 by the Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation, GiveMN is supported by many generous foundations and corporate partners, contributions from individual donors and revenue from its services.

