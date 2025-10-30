Minno Named Kids-First Streaming Partner for 5&2 Studios' The Chosen Adventures

New Animated Series Based on Global Hit The Chosen Launches on Minno October 31, 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Minno, the global leader in Christian kids' streaming, has been named the faith-first, kids-first streaming partner for The Chosen Adventures, a new animated series produced by 5&2 Studios. The series is currently available on Prime Video and starts streaming on Minno on October 31.

As the #1 source of Christian content for kids and families, Minno is uniquely positioned to help connect The Chosen Adventures with the next generation, given its unmatched expertise in creating safe, faith-filled, and engaging experiences. With its mission to deliver stories kids love and values parents trust, Minno has earned the trust of families seeking high-quality faith-based content for kids.

"At Minno, we believe there's nothing more important than helping kids know the love of God—and The Chosen Adventures is exactly the kind of show the world needs right now. We're so grateful that The Chosen team made the intentional decision to prioritize children, building on the impact of the original series to reach the next generation," said Erick Goss, CEO and Co-Founder of Minno.

Created by 5&2 Studios, the same team behind the global phenomenon The Chosen, The Chosen Adventures follows nine-year-old Abby and her best friend Joshua as they navigate life in the ancient city of Capernaum. When the children encounter a wise craftsman and teacher, Jesus of Nazareth, he changes the way they see the world. And did we mention that she has a talking sheep? The 14-episode animated series features the voice talents of Emmy® winner Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird, I, Tonya), Emmy® nominee Yvonne Orji (Insecure) and two-time GRAMMY®-nominated artist Jordin Sparks, as well cast members from The Chosen, including Jonathan Roumie, Paras Patel, Elizabeth Tabish, Noah James, Joey Vahedi, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Brandon Potter and George H. Xanthis.

"While The Chosen Adventures is for all ages, we created it especially to give young kids an on-ramp to the stories of Jesus and the truths of the Bible. And that's exactly what Minno is all about, so we're thrilled to partner with them and blow some wind into each other's sails," said Dallas Jenkins, creator of The Chosen and The Chosen Adventures.

Over the past two years, Minno has delivered 200% SVOD membership growth, built one of the fastest growing Christian kids YouTube channels, developed deep trust with parents, and proven its ability to activate faith-driven audiences. This partnership signals that Minno is at the forefront as the platform of choice for today's most impactful Christian storytellers reaching kids and families.

About Minno

Minno is the #1 source of Christian content for kids and families. Named after the Greek word menō (to abide) from John 15:4–5, Minno exists to help families abide in Christ—in the everyday moments of life. With a fast-growing streaming platform, the #1 YouTube channel for Christian kids, and best-selling books like The Laugh and Grow Bible for Kids, Minno helps kids and their families experience Jesus every day, on and off screens. Minno's original shows are made in partnership with top Christian creators, child development experts, theologians and educational media specialists to set new standards of excellence. Available on all major platforms, and supporting parents with resources, devotionals, and blogs, Minno is where God's love comes to life for kids around the world. Learn more at www.gominno.com .

About 5&2 Studios

5&2 Studios connects people around the world to stories from the Bible through uniquely human and authentic storytelling. Founded by Dallas Jenkins following the global success of The Chosen, 5&2 has expanded into producing both scripted and unscripted series, an animated series, and an expansive library of digital content. The independent studio also manages its own distribution, marketing, studio facilities, and consumer products line. For more information, visit https://www.thechosen.tv .

