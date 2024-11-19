Mint Advertising Marks 22 Years of Innovation With Fresh Branding and Expanded Services

The agency credits its success to bold creativity, a 'whatever-it-takes' mindset and a passion to challenge the status quo

CLINTON, N.J., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Jersey-based Mint Advertising is celebrating its 22nd year as a full-service agency known for bold creativity and a mindset that challenges the status quo. Co-founded in 2002 by former New York City ad executives, Eric Schoenfeld (CEO) and Al Navarro (Chief Creative Officer), Mint has stayed true to its mission of breaking conventions with a 'whatever-it-takes' approach to omnichannel marketing.

"Our philosophy from the start has been to prioritize every aspect of a client's brand marketing—whether that takes the form of a multi-channel national ad campaign or a subject line for email marketing," said Schoenfeld. "We want all marketing assets to be unexpected and fresh." The agency's new "Fresh Thinking" branding reflects this bold, often provocative approach.

At a time when many agencies hyper-specialize, Mint offers full-service capabilities. These encompass brand creation, traditional advertising, digital marketing, sales support, internal communications, and more. To bolster its first-class capabilities, this year Mint added in-house video production, expanded its digital marketing services, and enhanced its public relations capability.

"Regardless of the client's size, or if we're working on a long-term brand campaign or a quick-turnaround digital blitz, our commitment to excellent creative work that makes an impact doesn't change," explained Navarro. "We want to turn every one of our clients into heroes."

Mint's roster of clients represents a variety of business sectors. They range from mega-consumer brands (i.e., Dominos and Applebee's) and financial services institutions (Somerset Regal Bank and Proponent Federal Credit Union), to B2B (CRP Industries) and home services brands (Bellari). Many clients are longstanding and two are founding clients, still with Mint 22 years later.

With a renewed brand identity that reflects Mint's 'Fresh Thinking' approach and expanded capabilities, the agency looks forward to exploring new creative directions and contributing to industry innovation.

Founded in 2002 by Eric Schoenfeld and Al Navarro, Mint Advertising is an independent agency committed to exceptional creative strategy and attentive client service. Serving regional, national, and international clients across a range of consumer and business-to-business categories, Mint combines fresh thinking with a "whatever-it-takes" mindset, making it a standout partner for brands that want more than standard solutions. For more information, visit mintadvertising.com.

