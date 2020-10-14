Mint and Rocket Mortgage Reveal New Technology to Foster the Next Generation of Financial Empowerment

SAN DIEGO and DETROIT, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, financial empowerment app Mint by Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), and Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT), announced a first-of-its kind partnership in which Rocket Mortgage – the first fully digital mortgage experience – is now integrated into the Mint app via API to create a fast, simplified refinance experience for homeowners.

As part of this integration, Mint users are able to pre-fill information such as current mortgage information that they've added to their Mint profile. They are then able to seamlessly search for, apply and lock-in mortgage refinance rates with Rocket Mortgage in as few as eight minutes, instead of days or weeks – all powered by the Rocket Mortgage API. This is the first time the Rocket Mortgage experience has been directly integrated into a personal finance platform.

"Across the country, Americans are struggling with their finances as many face difficult economic times. As interest rates are near an all-time low, now is an ideal time for many to consider refinancing their mortgages and save thousands," said Varun Krishna, SVP & Head of Consumer Finance at Intuit. "For too long, the refinance process has been an annoyingly tedious and overwhelming experience for all of us to find the right lender and loan for our situation. We're excited to help simplify the process for Mint users with this integration of Rocket Mortgage and give our customers some peace of mind during this already stressful time."

With the integration of Rocket Mortgage's digital refinance application, Mint users can now seamlessly find the best options for lowering their rate through the easy-to-navigate Mint interface combined with the powerful Rocket Mortgage API. This new feature allows users to pre-fill data from Mint, skipping through additional account creation and data entry, greatly reducing the time it takes for a homeowner to easily apply for a refinance. Thanks to Rocket Mortgage's streamlined process, and the connection to user information in Mint, homeowners can be approved and lock-in mortgage rates in as few as eight minutes instead of days or weeks.

"Mint users are financially savvy and keenly aware of their finances – with many using the app to make smart decisions for themselves and their families. These are the consumers who will realize they could free up much needed monthly cash flow with a refinance to today's low mortgage rates," said Tim Birkmeier, Chief Revenue Officer of Rocket Mortgage. "Partnering with Intuit to offer the Rocket Mortgage experience right inside the Mint app is a monumental step for our Rocket Mortgage-as-a-service technology and, more importantly, a great opportunity to vastly improve users' finances."

This new feature is currently available exclusively to Mint users who are seeking to refinance their mortgage. A purchase mortgage experience is expected in the near future. To learn more or get started with Mint, please visit www.mint.com.

About Intuit:

Intuit's mission is to power prosperity around the world. We are a mission-driven, global financial platform company with products including TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint and Turbo, designed to empower consumers, self-employed and small businesses to improve their financial lives. Our platform and products help customers get more money with the least amount of work, while giving them complete confidence in their actions and decisions. Our innovative ecosystem of financial management solutions serves more than 50 million customers worldwide. Please visit us for the latest news and in-depth information about Intuit and its brands and find us on social.

About Quicken Loans / Rocket Mortgage

Detroit-based Quicken Loans, the nation's largest home mortgage lender, enables the American Dream of homeownership and financial freedom through its obsession with an industry-leading, digital-driven client experience. The company closed $145 billion dollars of mortgage volume across all 50 states in 2019. In late 2015, Quicken Loans introduced Rocket Mortgage, the first fully digital mortgage experience. Currently, 98% of all home loans originated by Quicken Loans utilize Rocket Mortgage Technology.

Quicken Loans moved its headquarters to downtown Detroit in 2010. Today, Quicken Loans and the Rock Family of Companies employs more than 19,000 full-time team members in Detroit's urban core. The company generates loan production from web centers located in Detroit, Cleveland and Phoenix and operates a centralized loan processing facility in Detroit. Quicken Loans ranked highest in the country for customer satisfaction for primary mortgage origination by J.D. Power for the past 10 consecutive years, 2010 – 2019, and also ranked highest in the country for customer satisfaction among all mortgage servicers the past seven consecutive years, 2014 – 2020.

Quicken Loans was once again named to FORTUNE magazine's "100 Best Companies to Work For" list in 2020 and has been included in the magazine's top 1/3rd of companies named to the list for the past 18 consecutive years. In addition, Essence Magazine named Quicken Loans "#1 Place to Work in the Country for African Americans."

For more information and company news visit QuickenLoans.com/press-room .

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom. Rocket Companies offers an industry-leading client experience powered by our simple, fast, and trusted digital solutions. Rocket Companies has 20,000 team members across the United States. Its flagship company, Rocket Mortgage, has been named to Fortune magazine's list of "100 Best Companies to Work For" for 17 consecutive years.

