Minties® FreshBites™ Launches "Minterventions" Campaign to Tackle Stinky Dog Breath

Low-Calorie Treats Featuring Minties' Signature Blend of Five Natural Breath Fresheners; Campaign Includes Nationwide Activation and Weekly Giveaways.

EAGLE, Idaho, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Minties® FreshBites™, a line of innovative, chewy dog dental treats announced Minterventions™, a nationwide campaign addressing the daily pet parent struggle: bad dog breath. Unlike traditional once-a-day dental bones that rely on a single mechanism, Minties FreshBites deploy a signature blend of five natural breath fresheners—alfalfa, peppermint, fennel, dill, and parsley—that can be offered throughout the day for a long-lasting chew, so nothing gets between you and your dog's closest moments.

Minties FreshBites

The Problem: We Love Our Dogs, We Just Don't Always Love Their Breath.

Pet parents face a relatable paradox: loving your dog means accepting occasional unpleasant moments. Minterventions flips this script with a playful campaign that positions fresher breath as an investment in the bond between dog and human.

Developed in partnership with independent creative agency TiNY, the creative minds behind Minties' "Dog Breath Is Over" campaign, Minterventions expands that platform into a playful, real-world experience designed to celebrate the everyday moments that bring dogs and their owners closer together.

"Pet parents are constantly looking for simple, effective solutions that fit into daily routines," said Jissan Cherian, CMO at PetIQ. "Minterventions brings humor to a very real pet parent experience while introducing Minties FreshBites as the low-calorie solution that works. Our signature blend of five natural breath fresheners is what sets FreshBites apart – not just masking breath, but delivering freshness that both pet parents and their four-legged companions can feel good about."

Product Innovation: 7.5 Calories, 5 Natural Breath Fresheners, Zero Compromises

Minties FreshBites represent a category breakthrough:

Low-calorie treat for frequent treating: Just 7.5 calories per treat

Just 7.5 calories per treat Powered by Minties' signature freshness: Five natural breath fresheners - alfalfa, peppermint, fennel, dill, and parsley

Five natural breath fresheners - alfalfa, peppermint, fennel, dill, and parsley Clean label: No wheat, corn, soy, salt, or dyes

No wheat, corn, soy, salt, or dyes Unique & chewy texture: A satisfying, long-lasting chew unlike anything else in the dental treat aisle

Campaign Mechanics: Mintervention Mondays + Summer NYC Activation

Mintervention Mondays launches immediately, inviting pet parents to nominate a dog in need of fresher breath for a chance to win a Minties Fresh Breath Kit (retail value: $50). Participants can enter monthly at www.Minterventions.com.

This summer, Minties brings the campaign to life with an in-person activation in New York City's Washington Square Park, featuring:

Live product sampling and demos

Interactive "mini Minterventions" for dogs and owners

Social-media-worthy moments designed for pet lover engagement

Where to Buy: Available Everywhere Pet Parents Shop

Minties FreshBites are available now:

Direct: Minties.com

Minties.com Retail: Walmart, Petco, Amazon, Chewy and more.

About Minties®

Minties® is part of the PetIQ family of pet health and wellness brands. Minties exists to keep the bond between you and your pet feeling fresh - every day. Every Minties product is built around our commitment to signature freshness - including our five-ingredient blend of alfalfa, peppermint, fennel, dill, and parsley found in Minties dog dental treats. Learn more at Minties.com or follow us on Instagram @MintiesTreats.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, LLC is a leading pet health and wellness company that develops, manufactures, and distributes branded over-the-counter medications and wellness products for pets, including PetArmor®, Capstar®, Nexstar®, Minties®, VetIQ®, Rocco & Roxie®, and Pur Luv®. PetIQ's products are available to pet parents through retail and e-commerce channels at more than 60,000 points of distribution nationwide. Learn more at PetIQ.com.

Amanda Pisano, [email protected]

SOURCE Minties