Mintos launches a crowdfunding campaign, enabling European investors to take part in its journey

RIGA, Latvia, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mintos, the multi-asset platform offering a unique mix of alternative and traditional assets, has announced today its plan to launch a crowdfunding campaign on Crowdcube, Europe's largest private market investment platform.

Mintos, fully regulated under MiFID in the European Union, serves over 500,000 investors in the EU with assets under administration exceeding €600 million. The company is now seizing a time-limited opportunity to invite both its existing customers and the broader public to become shareholders, providing them with a rare chance to join its journey of becoming the leading choice for retail investors in Europe for long-term wealth building.

Mintos has partnered with Crowdcube, the leading European crowdfunding platform for investment into private companies, who have worked with some of Europe's largest fintechs including Revolut, Qonto, and Monzo.

Martins Sulte, CEO and Co-Founder of Mintos: "At Mintos, we're pleased to address the significant gap in the EU's investment landscape, meeting the increasing demand for both alternative and traditional investments. By offering easy-to-use investment tools, we aim to increase retail investor participation and build long-term wealth across Europe. We firmly believe that our future growth lies in expanding our presence across the continent. With successful launches in Germany, Italy, Spain, France and the Netherlands, we're committed to targeting additional key markets in the near future, and we want to give our customers the possibility to be a part of this growth journey"

Matt Cooper, Co-CEO of Crowdcube: "We're excited to welcome Mintos back to Crowdcube as they use our platform to strengthen and deepen their relationships with new and existing customers across Europe. They recognise the strategic value of engaging their community, transforming customers into owners, and integrating this approach into their business operations."

Mintos' main goal with this campaign will be to fuel the company's growth and expand its investor base. This includes launching the platform in new countries and further strengthening its market presence in those where it is already established. The plan is to also introduce new products, providing more options for diversification and long-term growth to investors across Europe.

Investors interested in joining Mintos' crowdfunding campaign can pre-register to secure early access, with the campaign scheduled to go live to the general public on April 10th.

For more information and to invest, visit the crowdfunding campaign page on Mintos https://www.mintos.com/en/crowdfunding/ .

Important: Investing in unlisted businesses comes with the risk of partial or total loss of invested funds along with the risk of illiquidity.

