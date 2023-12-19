Mintos launches personalised ETF portfolios for retail investors

News provided by

Mintos

19 Dec, 2023, 02:15 ET

RIGA, Latvia, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mintos, a leading multi-asset platform providing a unique mix of alternative and traditional investment options, is pleased to announce the addition of ETFs to its offering, just weeks after the successful launch of high-yield Fractional Bonds.

Introducing personalised ETF portfolios for long-term, diversified investments with zero commissions marks a significant milestone, as investors can now align their strategies with their individual financial goals and risk appetite.

According to a survey conducted by Mintos on a sample of 1100 customers, a remarkable 80% of respondents who were not yet investing in ETFs expressed their intention to do so in the near future, revealing a strong interest in this investment category.

The primary challenge identified among potential ETF investors was a lack of knowledge, with many individuals feeling overwhelmed by the broad range of investment options, tax implications, and the investment process. Additionally, complex and non-transparent fee structures posed a dilemma for investors seeking a trustworthy investment platform.

"At Mintos, we aim at making long-term passive investing a hassle-free experience. We recognise that today's investors often find themselves overwhelmed by the vast array of available ETFs and the complex fee structures still imposed by many investment platforms when they expect zero commissions instead. That's why we are happy to introduce personalised ETF portfolios that cater to different risk preferences, making it simple for investors to build a well-balanced portfolio aligned with their goals." comments Martins Sulte, CEO and Co-Founder of Mintos.

Mintos' ETF offering encompasses a range of key features designed to simplify the investing experience. The personalised ETF portfolios, featuring renowned providers like Amundi, iShares, JP Morgan, and Vanguard, are tailored to cater to different risk appetites, effortlessly adjusting the balance of bond and stock ETFs within each portfolio to meet specific investment goals.

With a low minimum investment of just 50 EUR and zero fees, accessibility is key, allowing investors, regardless of their investment capacity, to craft a flexible, diversified investment strategy. Mintos also supports tax-efficient rebalancing, automatically choosing tax-optimised ETFs and adjusting the portfolio allocations as investments grow.

For more information about the ETFs offered at Mintos, please visit www.mintos.com/en/investing-in-etfs.

For more information contact:
Giulia Meloni
Global Communications Lead
Mobile phone: +49 1627383049
Email: [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2244368/4446378/mintos_logo.jpg

SOURCE Mintos

