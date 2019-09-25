MinuteClinic Receives ANCC Pathway To Excellence® Designation for its Commitment to a Positive Practice Environment and a Culture of Sustained Excellence

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) announced today that MinuteClinic, the company's retail medical clinic, joins a premier group of organizations that have received Pathway to Excellence® designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). MinuteClinic is the first retail health care organization to receive the Pathway designation, which is a global credential that highlights MinuteClinic's commitment to creating a healthy work environment where advanced practice nurses and allied health care professionals feel empowered and valued.

As a Pathway organization, MinuteClinic leads the effort to enhance quality of care, patient and nursing safety, and the future of health care delivery. Nurses in Pathway designated organizations are engaged as an integral part of the health care team, with a voice in policy and practice, which results in higher job satisfaction, reduced turnover, improved safety, and better patient outcomes.

"We are honored to receive this important designation, which confirms the focused work we have undertaken at MinuteClinic to create a culture of nursing and professional practice excellence that supports our providers as clinicians, professionals and people," said Angela Patterson, DNP, FNP-BC, NEA-BC, FAANP, Vice President and Chief Nurse Practitioner Officer of MinuteClinic. "We are proud of the culture we have created to empower our providers and enable them to focus on their purpose of delivering safe, high quality care to help our patients on their path to better health."

"We congratulate MinuteClinic for achieving Pathway to Excellence® designation and commend their leaders and front-line staff for committing to the journey of ensuring a positive practice environment for their nurses and other health care team members," said Christine Pabico, PhD, RN, NE-BC, director, Pathway to Excellence Program®. "We are proud to have Minute Clinic join the esteemed group of organizations that empower nurses and recognize the contributions they make to health and health care."

The Pathway to Excellence® Program recognizes health care and long term care organizations for positive practice environments where nurses excel. To qualify, organizations meet Pathway Standards essential to an ideal nursing practice environment.

About CVS Health

CVS Health is the nation's premier health innovation company helping people on their path to better health. Whether in one of its pharmacies or through its health services and plans, CVS Health is pioneering a bold new approach to total health by making quality care more affordable, accessible, simple and seamless. CVS Health is community-based and locally focused, engaging consumers with the care they need when and where they need it. The Company has approximately 9,900 retail locations, approximately 1,100 walk-in medical clinics, a leading pharmacy benefits manager with more than 102 million plan members, a dedicated senior pharmacy care business serving more than one million patients per year and expanding specialty pharmacy services. CVS Health also serves an estimated 38 million people through traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including rapidly expanding Medicare Advantage offerings and a leading standalone Medicare Part D prescription drug plan. The Company believes its innovative health care model increases access to quality care, delivers better health outcomes and lowers overall health care costs. Find more information about how CVS Health is shaping the future of health at https://www.cvshealth.com .

