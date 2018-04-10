minuteKEY Awarded U.S. Patent for Automated Key Duplication Technology

This patent (U.S. Patent No. 9,914,179) is the 15th patent awarded to minuteKEY, and the most comprehensive patent issued to date for automated key duplication systems. The patent covers a method of duplicating a key including storing key blanks in a machine, receiving a master key, automatically detecting the cross-sectional profile of the master key, automatically selecting the appropriate blank key based on the profile match, and automatically cutting the blank key to duplicate a key tooth pattern of the master key.

"This patent protection is a significant milestone for minuteKEY," said Randy Fagundo, CEO of minuteKEY. "It recognizes the company's leadership and early innovations that have revolutionized the age-old industry of key duplication."

"Further, this patent will protect minuteKEY's valuable intellectual property for a substantial length of time and ensures that our company and investors will benefit as we continue to grow and innovate," he added.

minuteKEY® kiosks in use throughout the United States and Canada utilize robotics technology and intellectual property protected by the patent. The company's fully automated key duplication service has substantially grown in popularity since its introduction in 2010 and today there are more than 3,600 minuteKEY kiosks located in convenient high-traffic retail locations.

Inventors of the minuteKEY key duplication technology named in the patent include Daniel Freeman and Ari Freeman. This patent claims an ultimate priority to provisional patents filed in November of 2006.

minuteKEY makes the world's first patented, self-service key duplication kiosk. As creators of innovative self-service solutions, minuteKEY founders invested several years developing the technology to create a highly accurate, secure and easy-to-use key-cutting device. Today's kiosk, found in thousands of high-traffic retail locations in the United States and Canada including Walmart, Lowe's and Menards, combines innovations in robotics, electronics and software engineering. Through continued growth, minuteKEY has maintained the Inc. 5000 fastest growing company list for four consecutive years. See the minuteKEY website for more information and kiosk locations.

